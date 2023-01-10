ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddyville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

HIGHLIGHT REEL – Caldwell County at Crittenden County

Caldwell County and Crittenden County met Monday night in a quarterfinal round game in the 2nd Region All A Classic. Check out some of the action from the Lady Rockets’ win in this edition of the YSE Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com

Rockets End Skid Against Caldwell to Advance in All A

Caldwell County had taken six straight games from its border rival to the north and 15 of the last 16 meetings. But Crittenden County turned the tables Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Rockets led virtually all the way while claiming a...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Henderson ‘Lines’ Up for Win at Christian County

The matchup between the southern Colonels and the northern Colonels came down to the line Tuesday night, literally. Despite only scoring two field goals in the final eight minutes of the game, Henderson County was able to hold on for a 54-49 win over Christian County in a 2nd Region battle at Colonel Gym.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Crittenden County 63 Caldwell County 44

Crittenden County earned a trip to the 2nd Region All A Classic semifinals by defeating Caldwell County 63-44 Tuesday night in Princeton. The Rockets next face University Heights Academy in Friday’s semis. Your Sports Edge was there Tuesday and has photos of the Rockets and the Tigers. Rockets and...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Lemar Northington on Quick Start in UHA All A Win

Lemar Northington came out firing in UHA’s win over Lyon County Tuesday night. He finished the night with 17 points, 15 of them in the opening half, including a 10-point first quarter. YourSportsEdge.Com asked Northington about his hot start and the Blazers’ win to advance to the regional semifinals.
yoursportsedge.com

UHA ‘Blazes’ Path to Girls 2nd Region All A Semifinals

The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed to the semifinals of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Lady Blazers scored the first 13 points of the game against Fort Campbell Monday night and were never seriously threatened as they rolled to an 89-23 win over the Lady Falcons in Blazer Gym.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Colonels’ Rally Turned Away in OT Loss to Tilghman

Despite a 23-point, 17-rebound performance on Monday from Christian County’s NeVaeh Day, the Lady Colonels saw a fourth-quarter rally end in a 72-67 overtime loss to visiting Paducah Tilghman. The Lady Colonels were looking for a third win in a row, but a rough night at the free-throw line...
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Swimmers Take 11th Place at Best of the West

Hopkinsville High School only took three swimmers to the Best of the West Meet at Bowling Green Saturday but still managed an 11th place finish with a pair of top-10 finishes. Cam Peacock – 4th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.87); 17th in the 50-yard free (27.91) Cody Robinson –...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Tiger Swimmers Finish in Third at Best of the West

Still swimming without a complete team for various reasons, the Hopkinsville girls finished in third place Saturday at the Best of the West hosted by Bowling Green High School. Hopkinsville brought home nine top-10 finishes and a relay win. As a team, Hopkinsville totaled 298 points to finish behind first...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Colonel Swimmers Finish Ninth in Bowling Green Pool

The Christian County Colonel swim team finished in ninth place Saturday at the Best of the West Meet hosted by Bowling Green High School. The Colonels scored 45 points to finish five points ahead of tenth place Barren County. COLONEL RESULTS. Mitchell Havens – 7th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.75);...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023

Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents

Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure

Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
GREENVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Judge Sets February Hearing In Hopkinsville Cold Case Murder

The attorney for one of two women charged in a Christian County cold case murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

