yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Caldwell County at Crittenden County
Caldwell County and Crittenden County met Monday night in a quarterfinal round game in the 2nd Region All A Classic. Check out some of the action from the Lady Rockets’ win in this edition of the YSE Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Rockets End Skid Against Caldwell to Advance in All A
Caldwell County had taken six straight games from its border rival to the north and 15 of the last 16 meetings. But Crittenden County turned the tables Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Rockets led virtually all the way while claiming a...
yoursportsedge.com
Henderson ‘Lines’ Up for Win at Christian County
The matchup between the southern Colonels and the northern Colonels came down to the line Tuesday night, literally. Despite only scoring two field goals in the final eight minutes of the game, Henderson County was able to hold on for a 54-49 win over Christian County in a 2nd Region battle at Colonel Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Crittenden County 63 Caldwell County 44
Crittenden County earned a trip to the 2nd Region All A Classic semifinals by defeating Caldwell County 63-44 Tuesday night in Princeton. The Rockets next face University Heights Academy in Friday’s semis. Your Sports Edge was there Tuesday and has photos of the Rockets and the Tigers. Rockets and...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Lemar Northington on Quick Start in UHA All A Win
Lemar Northington came out firing in UHA’s win over Lyon County Tuesday night. He finished the night with 17 points, 15 of them in the opening half, including a 10-point first quarter. YourSportsEdge.Com asked Northington about his hot start and the Blazers’ win to advance to the regional semifinals.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA ‘Blazes’ Path to Girls 2nd Region All A Semifinals
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed to the semifinals of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Lady Blazers scored the first 13 points of the game against Fort Campbell Monday night and were never seriously threatened as they rolled to an 89-23 win over the Lady Falcons in Blazer Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels’ Rally Turned Away in OT Loss to Tilghman
Despite a 23-point, 17-rebound performance on Monday from Christian County’s NeVaeh Day, the Lady Colonels saw a fourth-quarter rally end in a 72-67 overtime loss to visiting Paducah Tilghman. The Lady Colonels were looking for a third win in a row, but a rough night at the free-throw line...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Swimmers Take 11th Place at Best of the West
Hopkinsville High School only took three swimmers to the Best of the West Meet at Bowling Green Saturday but still managed an 11th place finish with a pair of top-10 finishes. Cam Peacock – 4th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.87); 17th in the 50-yard free (27.91) Cody Robinson –...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Tiger Swimmers Finish in Third at Best of the West
Still swimming without a complete team for various reasons, the Hopkinsville girls finished in third place Saturday at the Best of the West hosted by Bowling Green High School. Hopkinsville brought home nine top-10 finishes and a relay win. As a team, Hopkinsville totaled 298 points to finish behind first...
yoursportsedge.com
Colonel Swimmers Finish Ninth in Bowling Green Pool
The Christian County Colonel swim team finished in ninth place Saturday at the Best of the West Meet hosted by Bowling Green High School. The Colonels scored 45 points to finish five points ahead of tenth place Barren County. COLONEL RESULTS. Mitchell Havens – 7th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.75);...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
wpsdlocal6.com
Speed limit to be lowered in Caldwell County school zone, site of wreck that claimed teenage student's life
PRINCETON, KY — A local mother's plea has been heard, and transportation officials are taking steps toward change. Matt Brewer, 17, died at the intersection of Kentucky 91 and Jeff Watson Road in Caldwell County in March of 2022. The speed limit for the Caldwell County school zone on...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wevv.com
Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure
Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
wkdzradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Texas manufacturer withdraws plan for door and window plant in Hopkinsville
The 100,000-square-foot speculative building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I is back on the market after a Texas firm withdrew its plans for a production facility that would have employed about 200 workers. Elevate Windows and Doors “made the decision to forego plans for a previously announced project to locate...
Eight students injured in school bus crash Monday morning in Christian County
A school bus carrying students from Crofton Elementary, Christian County Middle and Christian County High was involved in a crash on Monday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Judge Sets February Hearing In Hopkinsville Cold Case Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a Christian County cold case murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
