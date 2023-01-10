Read full article on original website
ktbb.com
Smith County Jail sees more applicants but is still short staffed
SMITH COUNTY – As the new year begins, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the jail is still understaffed and searching for new hires. According to our news partner KETK, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “There’s a lot of moving parts that the general public has no idea,” said Smith. He said a lot goes into operating a jail. With 33 unfilled positions, it only makes things more difficult on the staff they do have. “The ones that are just coming into the workforce that are eager to do things even get disheartened when they see there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.
ktbb.com
Palestine student detained over weapon
PALESTINE — One student was detained after Palestine Junior High School administration was made aware of a weapon on campus Wednesday, the district announced. According to our news partner KETK, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown and the Palestine ISD Police Department and administration located the weapon. Palestine Junior High resumed the normal schedule for the remainder of the day and will dismiss at normal times with normal procedures, the district said.
ktbb.com
Three killed in Wood County wreck
WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
ktbb.com
Union Pacific cleared to close Palestine repair shop
PALESTINE (KRLD) — The Union Pacific Railroad has been cleared to close its last repair shop in Palestine. The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to review lower court rulings that Union Pacific is no longer bound by a 150-year old agreement to stay in Palestine forever. For one thing, Union Pacific never signed that agreement; that was several owners ago. For another, the company says the remaining repair shop is no longer needed in Palestine. John Piersol, who owns a feed store next to that shop, says the railroad has been a fixture in Palestine. But he says over the last 25 years or so, the number of local railroad workers has “really dwindled.” Union Pacific has not said when it plans to move out.
