wvlt.tv
Webb School names new athletics director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Dan Gill as the school’s new director of athletics, succeeding David Meske, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gill will take over his new role on July 1, 2023. Gill is...
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Named Fan Favorite Coach of the Year
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel now has another award to his name this offseason. On Wednesday evening, Heupel was named the Bear Bryant 2023 Fan Favorite Coach of the Year. Heupel received a “record number of votes” according to the organization. “Good afternoon,” Heupel exclaimed in a video...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee
Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
Nathan Leacock's Downfield Skills Make Him a QB's Best Friend
Wide receiver Nathan Leacock is one of the best downfield threats in the 2023 class, and he should be a perfect fit for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Kaleb Beasley Named All-American
Max Preps recognized Tennessee corner commit Kaleb Beasley as a high school All-American. The future Volunteer had a banner season for Lipscomb Academy.
Tennessee vs Kentucky: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
Two SEC basketball teams who are going in opposite directions at the moment,. is set to host Kentucky on Saturday afternoon from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The two teams played a total of three times a year ago, with the Wildcats winning in Lexington, 107-79, while the Volunteers won in Knoxville, 76-63, as well as in the SEC Tournament, 69-62.
WATE
Gresham School Building's History
Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. News at 5 on Thursday. News at 4.
wvlt.tv
Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
WATE
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The grade is a 79 at Captain Jack Fish and Chicken on East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville. That 79 is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing. Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville …. The grade is a 79 at Captain Jack...
wvlt.tv
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
fox17.com
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
WATE
Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe
A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
New recreation center in Morristown is in its final stage of construction
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — It's one of the largest projects in Morristown — called Morristown Landing. Tony Pettit, from Bur Wil Construction Company, is the manager of the construction project Morristown Landing. "I've been in the business 40 years," Pettit said. The new recreation center will open in the...
WBIR
Help is available for utility bills this winter
Some of you may be getting your utility bills following the cold weather. The Knoxville Utilities Board said energy use was at a record high, but help is available.
