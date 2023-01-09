ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Webb School names new athletics director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Dan Gill as the school’s new director of athletics, succeeding David Meske, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gill will take over his new role on July 1, 2023. Gill is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel Named Fan Favorite Coach of the Year

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel now has another award to his name this offseason. On Wednesday evening, Heupel was named the Bear Bryant 2023 Fan Favorite Coach of the Year. Heupel received a “record number of votes” according to the organization. “Good afternoon,” Heupel exclaimed in a video...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee

Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gresham School Building's History

Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. News at 5 on Thursday. News at 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe

A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy