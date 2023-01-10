Read full article on original website
Here's how to invest before markets reach a key pivot point in 2023, according to iCapital's chief investment strategist
2023 is set to be a story "story of two halves" after last year saw valuations for asset classes across the board tumble dramatically, according to Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital's chief investment strategist. The stunning plunge in asset prices, however, has created a promising entry point for investors, Amoroso told Insider....
SEC charges former BlackRock portfolio manager for failing to disclose conflict of interest
The SEC charged former BlackRock portfolio manager Randy Robertson with not disclosing a conflict of interest when he asked a client to help advance his daughter's acting career.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
SEC reportedly probes due diligence of FTX investors, as role of VC firms and funds prior to crypto exchange's collapse comes under scrutiny
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the due diligence of FTX investors, according to Reuters. The probe doesn't indicate wrongdoing, and the report did not specify which firms were in question. The issue for regulators is whether venture capital firms and investment funds were acting responsibly on behalf of...
Gizmodo
Binance Admits Its Stablecoin Wasn't Very Stable, but It's Super Stable Now
After the dreadful crypto winter of 2022, this current year may prove just as cold for the waning crypto industry. More investigations into the most-popular crypto exchange Binance’s financial backbone reveal there are some concerning potholes that the exchange is struggling to fill. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
If you had invested $1,000 in Tesla 5 years ago, you’d have $4,973 today, a gain of 397%
Tesla’s shares are down significantly year over year. But if you got in early, your investment would still be up almost 400%.
Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel
Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
Factbox-The many companies in Digital Currency Group's crypto empire
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is at the center of the industry's latest meltdown after one of its companies, Genesis, froze customer withdrawals in November.
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm
A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Strategist Says He’s ‘Shocked’ By Ethereum’s Performance, Details Outlook on ETH and Bitcoin
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says the top two crypto assets by market cap remind him of the early days of Netflix. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone says that promising new technologies historically find success over time. McGlone predicts Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
u.today
Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report
An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
dailyhodl.com
Morgan Creek CEO Mark Yusko Predicts Bitcoin Outruns Gold in 2023, Says Risk Assets Repeating Early 2000s
Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets are going to bounce back just like the tech sector after the dot com crash of the early 2000s. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that Bitcoin is likely to outperform...
moneyweek.com
Fundsmith Equity: a setback for a high-quality portfolio
The Fundsmith Equity fund consistently ranks as one of the most popular equity funds among investors in the UK, and it’s easy to understand why. Managed by star fund manager Terry Smith, since inception on the 1st of November 2010, the fund has produced an annualised return of 15.5% compared to 11% for the MSCI world index (in sterling).
u.today
Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CarMax, Salesforce, Coinbase and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — Shares of the used car seller slid 4.8% after JPMorgan downgraded them to underweight, saying investors aren't fully pricing in the risks surrounding the company and hope for a recovery looks "premature." CarMax fell 53% in 2022 but has risen 18% since its disappointing quarterly results in December.
cryptoglobe.com
Molecular Group Announce the Establishment of Its New Investment Company XMG Capital in Singapore
Singapore, Singapore, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Molecular Group, a leading investment firm based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new investment company, XMG Capital. Located in Singapore, a hub for the rapidly growing blockchain industry, XMG Capital will focus on investing in high-quality blockchain projects, equity, tokens, and Web 3.0 technologies in the payment sector. The company will also explore opportunities in the wider fintech space.
