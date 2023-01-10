ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

SEC reportedly probes due diligence of FTX investors, as role of VC firms and funds prior to crypto exchange's collapse comes under scrutiny

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the due diligence of FTX investors, according to Reuters. The probe doesn't indicate wrongdoing, and the report did not specify which firms were in question. The issue for regulators is whether venture capital firms and investment funds were acting responsibly on behalf of...
Gizmodo

Binance Admits Its Stablecoin Wasn't Very Stable, but It's Super Stable Now

After the dreadful crypto winter of 2022, this current year may prove just as cold for the waning crypto industry. More investigations into the most-popular crypto exchange Binance’s financial backbone reveal there are some concerning potholes that the exchange is struggling to fill. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Black Enterprise

Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel

Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
dailyhodl.com

Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm

A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
u.today

Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report

An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
moneyweek.com

Fundsmith Equity: a setback for a high-quality portfolio

The Fundsmith Equity fund consistently ranks as one of the most popular equity funds among investors in the UK, and it’s easy to understand why. Managed by star fund manager Terry Smith, since inception on the 1st of November 2010, the fund has produced an annualised return of 15.5% compared to 11% for the MSCI world index (in sterling).
u.today

Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CarMax, Salesforce, Coinbase and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — Shares of the used car seller slid 4.8% after JPMorgan downgraded them to underweight, saying investors aren't fully pricing in the risks surrounding the company and hope for a recovery looks "premature." CarMax fell 53% in 2022 but has risen 18% since its disappointing quarterly results in December.
TEXAS STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Molecular Group Announce the Establishment of Its New Investment Company XMG Capital in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Molecular Group, a leading investment firm based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new investment company, XMG Capital. Located in Singapore, a hub for the rapidly growing blockchain industry, XMG Capital will focus on investing in high-quality blockchain projects, equity, tokens, and Web 3.0 technologies in the payment sector. The company will also explore opportunities in the wider fintech space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy