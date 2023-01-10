Car Flips On Side, Closing Road In Mahopac
A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time.
On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
The road was closed for a half hour as crews worked to clear the scene, officials said.
