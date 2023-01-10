ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Car Flips On Side, Closing Road In Mahopac

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1OeD_0k9tIf8n00
A car flipped on its side in Mahopac on Clark Place. Photo Credit: Facebook/Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time.

On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a half hour as crews worked to clear the scene, officials said.

Comments / 0

