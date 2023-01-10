Car Flips On Side, Closing Road In Mahopac

A car flipped on its side in Mahopac on Clark Place. Photo Credit: Facebook/Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time.

On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a half hour as crews worked to clear the scene, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.