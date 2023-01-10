ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS News

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The $1.348 billion jackpot, the second largest prize in Mega Millions history, was won in Maine Friday night, but seven Illinois lottery players are also celebrating after winning big. A $1 million ticket went to a lucky player in Evanston, Illinois, at the 7-Eleven located at 847...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS News

Woman, 61, stabbed inside business in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed inside a business in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday morning. Chicago police said around 7:20 a.m., an unknown woman approached the victim inside the business, in the 4300 block of West 26th Street, and stabbed her in the lower left leg.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

MISSING: Demaria Finley, 16, last seen in December

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for information leading to the location of a missing girl last seen on the city's Near South Side last month. Demaria Finley, 16, was last seen in the area of 1911 South Indiana on Dec. 16. She is described as 5 feet...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse

MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Chicago Shooting: 17-year-old shot in neck, critically injured in Hegewisch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen was on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of East 132nd Street just before 4 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
CHICAGO, IL

