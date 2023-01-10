ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

1 critical after shooting at shopping center in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting at the Consumer Square West shopping center in west Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police say they received a call at approximately 6:45 p.m. for a shooting in the 3600 block of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two teens with guns arrested after large fight at Easton mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys have been arrested following a Saturday evening fight at Easton Town Center that involved multiple juveniles. According to Columbus police, officers went to the mall just before 8:45 p.m. after calls reporting a large fight on the first floor. Security at Easton alongside special duty police officers observed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store, 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. The victim, 26, was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted

Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Overdose Leads to Drug Search

On Saturday January 14 2023 Nelsonville Police along with Athens County EMS were summoned to 1106 Poplar Street for a drug overdose with an unresponsive person. Upon the arrival of emergency responders, they were denied entry into the residence and the overdosing person was brought outside, after Narcan took effect. The victim was transported to the hospital and contact was made with the person in control of the property, who advised that half the people found in the residence should not be there. Two people in the residence, Robert Waddell and Shelby Williams were taken into custody on active warrants. Mr. Waddell was transported to the Regional Jail and Ms. Williams was served copies of her charges by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville Police Nab Possible Trafficking Suspect During Stop

Nelsonville – Police had a local bust on Friday morning that took drugs and a trafficker off the streets of Nelsonville. Accoridng to a social media post, this morning Officer Tippie performed a traffic stop on Poplar Street on a vehicle for a registration violation. During his investigation, he found that the operator was a suspended driver and the vehicle registration was expired and fictitious. Due to the vehicle not being able to be legally operated on the roadway, a wrecker was called and an administrative inventory was performed.
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks

Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north …. Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year's Day. Police search...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy