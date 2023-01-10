Read full article on original website
Related
hospitalitytech.com
Uniguest Appoints Former President and COO Matt Goche to CEO Position
Uniguest, a global leader in digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, announced important leadership changes, most notably the promotion of Matt Goche to chief executive officer from his role as chief operating officer, taking over responsibility from Jeff Hiscox following a highly successful six-year tenure. Hiscox will move into...
hospitalitytech.com
Julie Arrowsmith, G6 Hospitality’s President and Chief Financial Officer, Appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of G6
Rob Palleschi will step down as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, as he transitions to the position of Chief Executive Officer of American Campus Communities. Ms. Arrowsmith has served in various leadership positions across the G6 organization over her 28-year career. As President and CFO, she has been responsible for all finance and revenue-driving efforts, including the oversight of the revenue management, sales and e-commerce departments.
SEC charges former BlackRock portfolio manager for failing to disclose conflict of interest
The SEC charged former BlackRock portfolio manager Randy Robertson with not disclosing a conflict of interest when he asked a client to help advance his daughter's acting career.
hospitalitytech.com
Brett Mufson Announced as President and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Fontainebleau Development, a premier real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments within the hospitality, retail, residential, and commercial sectors, has announced Brett Mufson as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. A new hotel for a new era, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is currently under construction and will debut in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mufson remains President of Fontainebleau Development.
Citigroup to launch search for new wealth management chief
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) will launch a search for a new global wealth management chief, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as the unit grapples with volatile markets and recession fears that have pressured revenue.
US News and World Report
Carlyle Considering Senior Wall Street Execs for CEO Role - FT
(Reuters) -Carlyle Group is in discussions with senior Wall Street executives for its top role, according to a Financial Times report on Thursday, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. The private equity firm is considering Citigroup Inc's chief financial officer Mark Mason and Morgan Stanley's chief operating officer Jonathan...
gcimagazine.com
Silab Asserts Company Independence, Adapts Governance
Silab has recently changed from a limited company with a board of directors to a limited company with a management board and a supervisory board. The distinction allows Silab to continue to act independently and keep its current management model while remaining entirely family owned. Jean Paufique, founder and CEO,...
hospitalitytech.com
Knowland Closes Recovery Data Reporting as Monthly Meeting Volume Exceeds 2019 for Second Month in a Row with December Reaching 103.1 Percent of Pre-Pandemic Events
Knowland, the world’s leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released its final U.S. monthly meetings and events data benchmarked against 2019, reporting December 2022 achieved 103.1 percent of December 2019 volume, exceeding monthly pre-pandemic levels for the second month in a row. Knowland began...
cryptoglobe.com
Molecular Group Announce the Establishment of Its New Investment Company XMG Capital in Singapore
Singapore, Singapore, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Molecular Group, a leading investment firm based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new investment company, XMG Capital. Located in Singapore, a hub for the rapidly growing blockchain industry, XMG Capital will focus on investing in high-quality blockchain projects, equity, tokens, and Web 3.0 technologies in the payment sector. The company will also explore opportunities in the wider fintech space.
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
Brazil's Americanas CEO, CFO resign as $3.88 billion accounting inconsistencies discovered
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA (AMER3.SA) said on Wednesday its chief executive and chief financial officer resigned after the discovery of around 20 billion reais ($3.88 billion) in accounting "inconsistencies."
hospitalitytech.com
Guesty Enters Native Payments Space with the Launch of GuestyPay
Guesty, the leading operating system for hospitality and property management, today announced its native payment processing solution, GuestyPay. Designed specifically for the needs of vacation rental and property managers, the solution is integrated directly within Guesty’s product, syncing with full business data and operational processes. GuestyPay is available to existing and new Guesty customers in the United States, with a United Kingdom and European Union launch scheduled for mid-2023.
Comments / 0