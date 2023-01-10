Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
Hotels Magazine
People on the move: Accor, Loews, Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Accor has appointed Duncan O’Rourke CEO for the Premium, Mid-Range, and Economy division for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Asia Pacific. His appointment follows the promotion of Mark Willis to Fairmont’s worldwide CEO position. O’Rourke will report to Jean-Jacques Morin, Accor’s now-deputy CEO, group CFO and CEO of this division.
mansionglobal.com
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
hospitalitytech.com
Northview Hotel Group Appoints Matt Trevenen as President and Chief Executive Officer
Trevenen, who has served in various leadership roles at Northview since joining the company in 2006, has been a partner in the firm for the last 10 years. Northview Hotel Group, a privately held hotel investment and operating firm, announced today the appointment of Matt Trevenen as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective Jan. 1, 2023.
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?
Sometimes, we just want to treat ourselves when we must stay somewhere that isn't home. And, if you're going to treat yourself, you may as well do it in a place that is considered one of the best homes "away from home." Luxury hotels are a good way to do this, and a 5-star hotel is typically considered one of the most luxurious.
Universal brings new thrills to North Texas and Las Vegas with upcoming theme parks
Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to build two new theme parks, one in North Texas and another in Las Vegas. The park in North Texas will be a family-focused theme park and resort hotel, located off the Dallas North Tollway, which will provide entertainment for families for years to come.
TravelPulse
Aruba Tourism Names Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano Area Director of North America
Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano to Area Director of North America, overseeing the tourism board’s regional sales and marketing teams. Dijkhoff-Feliciano has been at the A.T.A. since 2002, with her most recent role as Communications Manager, spearheading Aruba’s public relations and influencer marketing efforts, across ten international markets, to promote the destination’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-rated hotels.
ComicBook
Universal Studios Opening Year-Round Horror Attraction in Las Vegas
One of the most anticipated events of each Halloween season is Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights, with the only drawback being that the event only runs in the lead-up to October 31st. In a new report from Bloomberg, it was revealed that Universal Studios will be opening a horror-themed attraction in Las Vegas that will be available to fans all year. Details of the experience have yet to be unveiled, so it's entirely unclear what could be in store for fans, but given the impressive experiences the resorts have offered audiences, it will be sure to become a go-to destination.
hospitalitytech.com
Knowland Closes Recovery Data Reporting as Monthly Meeting Volume Exceeds 2019 for Second Month in a Row with December Reaching 103.1 Percent of Pre-Pandemic Events
Knowland, the world’s leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released its final U.S. monthly meetings and events data benchmarked against 2019, reporting December 2022 achieved 103.1 percent of December 2019 volume, exceeding monthly pre-pandemic levels for the second month in a row. Knowland began...
hospitalitytech.com
With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
Universal plans new attractions for young children in Texas, horror fans in Las Vegas
Universal Parks & Resorts is planning a theme park in Texas that will focus on entertaining young children and a new horror attraction to Las Vegas.
Raven White creates tailored luxury brand activations
Raven White, the founder of EnVision Firm, has curated in-person events, experiences, and activations that forge lasting emotional connections between a brand and its target audiences for over nine years. White, a Howard University alumna, creates exceptional, exclusive, and unforgettable experiences globally. We continue to dive deeper into a socially...
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las Vegas
Are you planning a trip to Las Vegas and looking for ways to save money on your hotel room? Look no further! Here are some tips for finding affordable accommodation in Sin City:
hospitalitytech.com
GigNet to Bring Advanced Biometrics to Puerto Cancun
GigNet will partner with Pangiam, utilizing their Trueface product, to bring advanced biometrics to the Puerto Cancun development in Cancun, Mexico. GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced a unique multiparty agreement to bring advanced biometrics to the Puerto Cancun development in Cancun, Mexico. GigNet, which has invested substantial resources in fiber-optic infrastructure in and around Puerto Cancun, will partner with Pangiam, utilizing their Trueface product, one of the leading facial recognition solutions in the world. Puerto Cancun is one of the newest and fastest growing developments in the Cancun region, with a modern marina, destination shopping mall, hotels, office complexes, and an estimated 2,400 residential units including luxury towers and homes.
Our 2022 Hotel Stays (& Our Unsuccessful Attempt To Break Away From Marriott)
At the very beginning of 2020, I facetiously wrote an article titled “Someone Stop Me Before I Stay At A Marriott Hotel Again!” It was an attempt to explain why, despite my claim of being a free agent, Marriott had roped me into staying at their hotels more than any other brand.
hospitalitytech.com
Hilton Madison Gives Nod to Roots with New Hotel Robot
The Hilton Madison Monona Terrace has added a robot named Munson to its team to help deliver a quality guest experience. “We are always looking at innovative ways of serving our guests,” Hilton General Manager Derek Morrison said. “Munson was easy to integrate into our operations and has had positive interactions with guests and staff alike.”
