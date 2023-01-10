One of the most anticipated events of each Halloween season is Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights, with the only drawback being that the event only runs in the lead-up to October 31st. In a new report from Bloomberg, it was revealed that Universal Studios will be opening a horror-themed attraction in Las Vegas that will be available to fans all year. Details of the experience have yet to be unveiled, so it's entirely unclear what could be in store for fans, but given the impressive experiences the resorts have offered audiences, it will be sure to become a go-to destination.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO