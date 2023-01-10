Read full article on original website
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
These are the 20 jobs people are most likely to quit soon
The new ranking from Payscale is based on increases in the percentage of those employees job-seeking this year compared to last. Here's the full list.
New Job Seekers in 2023 May Have an Advantage With These 5 ‘Soft Skills’
Job hunting looks quite different in 2023 as compared to even a few years ago, especially for entry-level candidates applying for their first professional role. See: 10 Things To Stop Buying in...
Remote jobs are vanishing. Workers are rushing to apply before they’re gone
Despite an enduring appetite for fully remote jobs, fewer and fewer companies are willing to offer them.
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Meet the workers who 'acted their wage' at their 'silly little jobs' and made life their 9-to-5 this year
The past two years have led to a workforce who sees themselves as more than workers, and they're bringing about a cultural shift.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment
The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
Meet 3 remote workers who negotiated for better pay, workplace flexibility, or the right to quiet quit — and won
One worker Insider spoke to had three jobs in two years. They landed a 39% pay jump, plus remote work flexibility.
Why great managers are the best answer to the labor shortage, according to BCG’s research
What makes a good manager? New research from BCG decodes the DNA of great people managers.
Bosses want employees on-site. Job candidates want remote work — and recruiters are caught in the middle.
Companies think that the shaky economy has swung the pendulum back in their favor, but recruiters say the tight labor market suggests otherwise.
What's a 'gig' job? How it's legally defined affects workers' rights and protections
What a ‘gig worker’ is remains ill-defined, which can suit employers. But the spread of the gig economy means more workers don’t have the same rights and protections as employees.
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Microsoft will stop tracking vacation time for US salaried employees, internal memo shows
Time-off will still require manager approval. Employees with unused vacation time prior to Jan. 15 will receive a payout in April.
Job Seekers, Ziprecruiter Wants To Land You A New Job — For Free
Professionals know finding a job — the right job — is practically a full-time job in itself. In fact, it usually takes the typical job seeker about five months from starting their search to finally coming aboard with a new company. Sure, you can enlist the services of...
California’s oil, gas workers will find new jobs but need help: report
As California ramps up its transition away from fossil fuels, most oil and gas workers will be able to find work in other industries, a new report has found. Two out of three oil and gas employees — 67 percent — are highly likely to find jobs in their current occupation but in a different sector,…
