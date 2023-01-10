Read full article on original website
Related
hospitalitytech.com
How Breakthroughs in Hotel Booking Tech Can Create Massive Shifts in Customer Loyalty + Ensure a Seamless Customer Experience
After the pandemic, 60% of customers have higher expectations for their customer experience, and data shows that 61% of consumers will abandon brands after just one bad experience. As people continue to make up for lost vacation time post-pandemic, 2022 was filled with stories of delayed and disappointing travel experiences....
hospitalitytech.com
Nexii and PEG Companies Complete New Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
Green construction company Nexii Building Solutions announced the completion of a new Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, built in partnership with PEG Companies (PEG). PEG Companies, which planned and developed the hotel, partnered with Nexii to construct the building’s exterior envelope. PEG selected Nexii due to...
hospitalitytech.com
Amadeus and Key Data Announce Business Intelligence Partnership
As travel trends continue to evolve, so have the lodging options available to travelers. From hotels to short-term rentals, travelers have more choices than ever. For hoteliers, property managers, and tourism organizations trying to understand what’s happening in their market and how they are performing against their competitive set, a full picture of accommodation bookings and air traffic is necessary to make accurate, data-driven revenue decisions.
hospitalitytech.com
David Bower Named Director of Growth at BrewLogix
“David brings pivotal industry experience and insights to our team. His proven track record of real-world success is critical as we leverage cloud-powered technology to solve on-the-ground frustrations that bar, restaurant, and tap room operators understand to their cores,” said Lori Bolin, President and Chief Strategy Officer, BrewLogix. “Our team is motivated by the opportunity to influence the next trajectory of growth in the hospitality industry, and David’s storied history in the brewing and restaurant industries (including opening and operating restaurants) will enhance our ability to do that with the utmost empathy toward the customers we desire to impact. We are thrilled to welcome him to the BrewLogix family.”
hospitalitytech.com
Wynn and Encore Resorts to Provide Guests with 24/7 Telehealth Services
Hospitality Wellness Group (Hospitality Wellness), an integrated digital health solution available to hotels that provides 24/7 access to board-certified doctors powered by MediOrbis, today announces that Wynn and Encore Resorts has selected MediOrbis as a digital option to providing Board Certified physicians for guests and their families. According to Ms....
hospitalitytech.com
How ChatGPT Can Evolve Hotel Search
A shocker from late November 2022 that’s still making waves to this day was the unveiling of ChatGPT, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence chatbot that is the most adept to date at imitating human conversational versatility when delivering answers to any number of questions or creative requests. Compounding this is the news that Microsoft – an investor in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT – may be looking to incorporate this chatbot into its search engine, Bing, as a means of gaining market share versus the Google juggernaut.
Comments / 0