“David brings pivotal industry experience and insights to our team. His proven track record of real-world success is critical as we leverage cloud-powered technology to solve on-the-ground frustrations that bar, restaurant, and tap room operators understand to their cores,” said Lori Bolin, President and Chief Strategy Officer, BrewLogix. “Our team is motivated by the opportunity to influence the next trajectory of growth in the hospitality industry, and David’s storied history in the brewing and restaurant industries (including opening and operating restaurants) will enhance our ability to do that with the utmost empathy toward the customers we desire to impact. We are thrilled to welcome him to the BrewLogix family.”

1 DAY AGO