ValueWalk
The Upcoming Earnings Season Will Be Important
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Optimism about softer inflation continues, and stocks are higher. Stocks went out on a high yesterday and continued the upward trend this morning, approaching the midday high of last Friday. The NASDAQ is on its way to the first 4-day run-up since September. Investors are encouraged by a strong start in January which historically has led to strong years.
fordauthority.com
Ford Average Transaction Price Up Three Percent In December
As consumers are well aware by now, both used and new vehicle prices have been on the rise for more than two years now, reaching record levels on multiple occasions over that time span. While this trend has shown some signs of cooling off in recent months, prices continue to hold true, and that also applies to The Blue Oval. In fact, according to new data from Cox Automotive, Ford average transaction pricing was up three percent in December, keeping this long-running trend alive – though it is an improvement on the 10 percent that prices rose in November, at least.
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as focus shifts to inflation data
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday with the focus shifting to December's inflation reading due later in the week, which would provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be in its monetary tightening in this year.
Rebound in U.S. stocks faces earnings test
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A tentative bounce in U.S. stocks is about to face a key test, as companies get set to report fourth-quarter results amid worries over a potential recession in 2023.
CNBC
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Battered homebuilder stocks may be primed for a new rally as US mortgage rates look set to drop in 2023, Bank of America says
Bank of America sees homebuilding stocks pushing higher as housing market conditions improve after a rough 2022. PulteGroup, Lennar, and Toll Brothers were each upgraded, and NVR is the bank's top 2023 pick in the sector. BofA sees the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage drifting down to about 5.25% this year. Homebuilder...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
msn.com
Dow ends nearly 200 points higher to extend new year rally as investors await inflation update, earnings reports
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, shaking off earlier losses to extend the new year’s rally ahead of Thursday’s December consumer price inflation data and the kick off of the corporate earnings reporting season later this week. How stocks traded. The S&P 500 was up 27.16 points, or...
Autoblog
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
US home price gains fall sharply in November as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
Home prices rose 8.6% in November, according to new CoreLogic data, the smallest gain in two years as high mortgage rates exclude prospective homebuyers.
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreen - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday January 5:. 1. -- Stock Futures Flat As Fed Minutes Challenge Rate Bets. U.S. equity futures were little-changed Thursday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers, as investors sifted through details of the Federal Reserve's inflation debate and focused on key jobs data expected over the coming days.
iheart.com
Inflation Cooled A Bit In December But Prices Remain High
The latest economic data released by the Department of Labor shows that inflation is continuing to cool. The consumer price index fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020. However, inflation was still up by 6.5% on an annual basis as the cost of goods continued to be elevated.
ValueWalk
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Marathon Digital is in a new uptrend and it might gain momentum. The rise in Bitcoin prices is helping to lift the stock. Crypto winter will weigh on share prices, but this company is in a position to profit when BTC prices recover. If you wonder why Marathon Digital Holdings...
msn.com
Thursday’s CPI report could terminate the U.S. stock market’s hope that inflation will just melt away
A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited U.S. inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase. The December CPI reading from the Bureau of Labor...
ValueWalk
The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022
Last year was a volatile one for the equity market, with rising interest rates, record high inflation and geopolitical tensions triggering broad-based sell-offs. All three major U.S. indices ended the year in the red. Despite this scenario, several stocks outperformed expectations. On the other hand, the sell-offs allowed investors to...
ValueWalk
Why Camping World Rose 9% In The First Week Of 2023
Camping World is up more than 9% in the first week of January. The stock pays 10% but investors should be wary. The stock trades at a value but there are risks in the outlook. Camping World (NYSE:CWH) rose 9% in the first week of 2023 due to valuation and yield. At the heart of the RV industry, the company should contract by 20% to 30% in 2023. Camping World stock trades at only 5x its earnings, about 6.7x versus the consensus for next year, and it pays a 10% yield. The company is growing in 2023 by acquisition, if not by any other metric.
Bed Bath & Beyond surges for third day in meme-stock rally
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O) shares surged on Wednesday as individual investors piled in, extending the stock's rebound from multi-decade lows hit last week and reviving a rally in other meme stocks.
Inflation Extends Long Slide To 6.5% in December, Pressuring Fed
U.S. inflation slowed for a sixth consecutive month in December, adding further pressure on the Fed to alter its hawkish rate hike signaling.
ValueWalk
UK Housing Slowdown Causes Uncertainty For Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) saw its net private reservations per week fall to 155 the first half of the year, compared to 259 last year. This reflects the slowdown in the UK housing market caused by “significant” changes in mortgage rates which reduced not only affordability, but also homebuyer confidence and reservation activity through the second quarter.
