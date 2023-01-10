Solar Panels Added To School Roof Thanks To Students

A local middle school in Norman is partnering with OG&E to promote alternative energy opportunities for students.

OG&E and Irving Middle School are celebrating the school's newest project: an onsite solar panel installation.

This whole project came about because students formed a Students for Solar club.

Members of the club worked closely with OG&E personnel to brainstorm, research and design the new solar panel system.

Laura Vaughn, a science teacher at Irving Middle School, says "Our kids are getting a lot of hands-on experience on advocating." she says, "We encourage them to dream big and to follow those dreams but then do the work and the advocacy to make those dreams a reality."

The pilot project will power classrooms with clean, renewable energy, and provide the school with savings in electricity costs while also providing students with learning opportunities in STEM subjects and energy saving techniques.

Student and Solar Club member, Maggie Jablonski, says "We can be a leadership role to other schools around the world so they can get solar panels also."

OG&E will also use Irving Middle School as a site for their ongoing alternative energy research and field testing

They broke ground on the $90,000 investment last week.

OG&E has similar pilot programs at two other schools and hopes to expand these education opportunities in the future.