Loeb wins a 3rd Dakar stage but Al-Attiyah still in control

 2 days ago

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sebastien Loeb overcame a mechanical problem and penalty before the Dakar Rally resumed after its rest day and won his third stage of the race in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Loeb cut 11 minutes into Nasser Al-Attiyah’s lead and improved to third in the general rankings, but still was 1 hour, 43 minutes behind the Qatari.

Al-Attiyah was content to finish eighth and in one piece after a 359-kilometer stage nine between Riyadh east to Haradh. Navigation was complicated in the wadis and canyons at the start.

Two-time champion Carlos Sainz, out of the title running since a crash last Friday, crashed again just six kilometers in when he planted his jumping Audi front-first into the sand and flipped. Also reportedly OK was motorbike rider Joan Barreda, the stage four winner who fell at kilometer 16 and was airlifted to a Riyadh hospital.

Al-Attiyah increased his overall lead to 1 hour, 21 minutes over Brazilian rookie Lucas Moraes after mechanical trouble cost Toyota teammate Henk Lategan more than 30 minutes. The Dutchman dropped from second to fourth, three minutes behind Loeb.

An ignition problem caused Loeb’s late arrival to the pre-start control and he was penalized more than two minutes. But the Frenchman was good enough to hold off Vaidotas Zala of Lithuania by a minute and Guerlain Chicherit by four minutes. Loeb estimated he lost five to seven minutes on navigation and it could have been worse.

Al-Attiyah, who has led since stage three, was happy to follow others’ tracks. He’s anticipating consolidating his lead as the race heads to the Empty Quarter in the Saudi southeast, which he knows well.

“We need to take it day by day like this without any problems,” Al-Attiyah said. “We have a big gap now and I hope to finish and to win this Dakar.”

Luciano Benavides became the first rider to win two stages in this race. And just like when the Argentine won stage six, his Husqvarna teammate Skyler Howes stayed the leader in the general rankings. They rode together.

“It was a demanding stage with lots of water,” Howes said. “It was super crazy. We were going through giant rivers in the middle of the desert.”

Benavides vied with Toby Price all day for the lead, and prevailed against the two-time champion by one minute. Howes was third.

They benefited from an unplanned detour, around 123 kilometers before the refuel stop, by Ross Branch, Mason Klein, Pablo Quintanilla, Adrien van Beveren and Daniel Sanders, all of them stage winners. They never recovered and Klein’s day was notably bad. He fell at the start and lost his roadbook, and fell again near the finish.

Klein dropped from third overall, 13 seconds behind Howes, to sixth, more than 18 minutes back.

Price rose to second place, just three seconds behind Howes, and another former champion in Kevin Benavides — brother of Luciano — was five minutes back in third place.

Related
RideApart

Dakar 2023: Luciano Benavides Wins Stage 9, Barreda Crashes Out

After the 2023 Dakar Rally’s official rest day, competitors were ready to get back into action for Stage Nine. As winner of Stage Eight, Ross Branch was first to start. It didn’t take long, however, for Mason Klein to catch up. At the 43-kilometer checkpoint, Toby Price set the fastest time, with a lead of 35 seconds over Adrien Van Beveren and 45 seconds over both Pablo Quintanilla and Kevin Benavides. However, as we know, anything can happen—and it probably will.
kalkinemedia.com

Al-Attiyah on course for Dakar win as spectator death overshadows rally

Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah's strategy of playing it safe saw him move a step closer to retaining his Dakar Rally title but Tuesday's ninth stage was overshadowed by the death of an Italian tourist. The spectator was standing "behind a sand dune" on the rally track when the accident occurred,...
RideApart

Dakar 2023: Branch Wins Stage 10, Kevin Benavides Takes Overall Lead

The 2023 Dakar Rally riders started Stage 10 in fine form, with Luciano Benavides taking the line first since he won Stage Nine yesterday. Although Stage 10 is short in kilometers, as anyone familiar with the sport can tell you, every one of those 114 kilometers of this stage counts. Shorter in no way equates to easier, except maybe for whoever’s drawing the route line on a map. Riding it is a very different story.
game-news24.com

Al-Nasr says Ronaldo won’t be ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s world cup bid

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2030 World Cup bid. That’s explained in a statement from a club: “The club”. Al-Nasr FC want to clarify that, contrary to the media reports, signing a contract with Al-Nasr does not make a lot of money for a World Cup bid. The focus of Ronaldos is on Al Nasr, and working with teammates to help the club succeed.
The Associated Press

Real Madrid beat Valencia to reach Spanish Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- After a back-and-forth battle with 1-1 draw, Real Madrid beat Valencia yesterday on penalties and booked their place in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. A tournament which is brought by Ministry of Sport as part of the sporting events in 2 nd Diriyah Season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005356/en/ Real Madrid beat Valencia to reach Spanish Super Cup final (Photo: AETOSWire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

