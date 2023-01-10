Read full article on original website
BBC
Wyn Jones: Scarlets boosted by fitness of Wales and Lions prop
Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 13 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Wales, BBC Sport online and app, plus report and reaction. Scarlets have been boosted by the return to fitness of Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones. The 30-year-old has been side-lined...
BBC
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
Logan Holgate dead 18: Tributes paid to Salford and England rugby league player tipped to be ‘star of the future’
TRIBUTES have been paid to rugby league player Logan Holgate, who has died aged 18. Holgate played for Salford Under-18s and was even selected for the England Community Lions U19s last year. The Rugby Football League (RFL) announced on Wednesday that the teen, who had been at Hensingham alongside his...
Warren Gatland adds two coaches to Wales staff ahead of Six Nations
Mike Forshaw has left Sale to become Wales’ new defence coach with Alex King returning to the set-up to complete Warren Gatland’s backroom staff ahead of the Guinness Six Nations.Gatland, who was parachuted in by the Welsh Rugby Union after the sacking of Wayne Pivac last month, has hired King and Forshaw as replacements for Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins.Former England fly-half King briefly held the attack coach role in 2017 and played under Gatland at Wasps.Forshaw, meanwhile, has been prised away from Gallagher Premiership outfit Sale, who have enjoyed a fine season to date and boast the best defensive...
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
BBC
Mickey Arthur: Derbyshire head of cricket rejects Pakistan approach
Mickey Arthur has turned down the chance of a second spell as Pakistan coach in order to remain Derbyshire's head of cricket. The South African, 54, was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 when they became the top-ranked Test side. But he signed a contract extension with Derbyshire...
Alarm raised at decline in women’s maternity experiences in England
A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services. Fewer women feel they always got the help they needed during labour and birth, many were disappointed at the amount of time their partners could stay with them after the delivery of their babies, and a significant number reported that they did not feel listened to when they raised concerns.
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland T20 series: Gary Ballance helps hosts win opener in Harare
Ireland 114 (19.2 overs): Delany 24; Burl 3-29, Masakadza 2-13, Chatara 2-17, Ngarava 2-20 Zimbabwe 118-5 (18 overs): Williams 34*, Ballance 30; Tector 2-17, M Adair 2-12 Former England batter Gary Ballance's 30 runs contributed to Zimbabwe's five-wicket win over Ireland in the T20 series opener in Harare. Sent in...
England produce strong finish to win series-opener against Jamaica
England’s netball team produced a stunning fourth-quarter display to beat Jamaica 73-52 in Manchester in the opening match of their series. The Vitality Roses were trailing by three points at half-time after a bright start from the Commonwealth Games silver medallists, but Jess Thirlby’s side pulled back after the break.
BBC
Hockey World Cup: How Wales' part-time men's side gatecrashed elite
It is an underdog story even the FA Cup would struggle to match. Wales - a part-time team of students, teachers and a financial analyst - taking on the world's top professional hockey players. Almost 128 years after their first international match, Wales are going to their first men's Hockey...
BBC
George North: Ospreys and Wales back set for Heineken Champions Cup return
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online, Radio Wales FM/DAB (south west Wales). Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Ospreys say George North is fit for selection for the Heineken Champions Cup match against Montpellier. North,...
BBC
England 73-52 Jamaica: Roses come from behind to defeat Sunshine Girls in series opener
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England had to come from behind to beat a fast-starting...
BBC
Wales name Alex King and Mike Forshaw in Warren Gatland's coaching staff
Head coach Warren Gatland has appointed Alex King and Mike Forshaw to replace Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins in Wales' backroom staff. King will return to the attack coach role he held temporarily in 2017 when Gatland was with the British and Irish Lions. Forshaw arrives from Sale and will...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool Defender Reunites With Kolo Toure At Wigan Athletic
Liverpool have had their fair share of interesting loan signings over the years, with the very latest this year in Arthur Melo probably one of the most disappointing temporary deals. There are different reasons for loans to come in at a club like Liverpool - and in both Melo and...
I get knocked down: Leeds’ year of culture rises from the ashes of Brexit
Leeds’ bid to be European capital of culture was scuppered when Britain left the EU – but the city is carrying on regardless with dancing, barn-building and statues to local heroes. If the opening ceremony of Leeds 2023 is anything to go by, the city’s year of culture...
BBC
Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle
Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
Safety body to review overcrowding reports at FA Cup tie at Hillsborough
The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) has announced a review into reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The organisation, which issues safety licences to Premier League and EFL grounds and advises the UK government on safety at sporting stadia, said it was “concerned” by reports of overcrowding at the third-round tie on Saturday.
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum offer counties a guide to ‘Bazball’
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have given county coaches a how-to guide on their bold new approach to Test cricket
BBC
Emiliano Sala: EFL lifts Cardiff City transfer embargo
The English Football League has lifted the transfer embargo on Championship strugglers Cardiff City. The move follows Cardiff paying the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee for striker Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash en route to joining the club in January 2019. The Bluebirds are...
