Stuttgart, AR

ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Suspect flees through school campus, retrieved by K-9 unit

51-year-old Damarcus Weekly was initially approached by an officer around 2:17 p.m. yesterday at a residence in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue. The officer informed Weekly that there was an active felony warrant out for him from Pulaski County. Weekly fled on foot from the officer, running south on...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police investigating threat at Vilonia High School

VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a threat at Vilonia High School earlier today. Vilonia police have launched an investigation into the threat, and Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies will be increasing patrols in district parking lots. As a result, residents can expect to...
VILONIA, AR
THV11

Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Manslaughter, Drugs, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01112023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
THV11

U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

State Police announces Saline County Captain promoted to Lt Colonel

The Arkansas State Police announced two promotions to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel today and one promotion to Major. The recommendations were presented by Colonel Mike Hagar, State Police Director, and approved by the commissioners during a meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission. Captain Mike Kennedy, 48, of Saline...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

New gun regulations for stabilizing brace users

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly all gun owners that use a stabilizing brace will have to register their weapons with the government or risk a felony. This comes after a new rule Friday from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); the national office that sets regulations for firearms.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

