Shooting investigation closes I-40 westbound ramp in Mayflower
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Mayflower Police Department in the investigation of a Saturday shooting, according to officials.
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Suspect flees through school campus, retrieved by K-9 unit
51-year-old Damarcus Weekly was initially approached by an officer around 2:17 p.m. yesterday at a residence in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue. The officer informed Weekly that there was an active felony warrant out for him from Pulaski County. Weekly fled on foot from the officer, running south on...
Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Stephens Elementary, Central High School off lockdown after LRPD searched for suspect accused of murder
A Friday-morning lockdown has been lifted at Stephens Elementary and Central High schools after police searched the area.
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
Police investigating threat at Vilonia High School
VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a threat at Vilonia High School earlier today. Vilonia police have launched an investigation into the threat, and Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies will be increasing patrols in district parking lots. As a result, residents can expect to...
Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
KATV
Police search for Sherwood men after they left Walmart without paying, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police need your help identifying two men involved in a Sherwood Walmart theft. Officials said on Jan. 1, the two men exited the Walmart Neighborhood Market with approximately $200 worth of unpaid merchandise. If you are able to identify these men and know where they...
Suspect dead in crash after fleeing from North Little Rock police
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating the car crash of a suspect who fled from State Troopers and North Little Rock police on Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen silver Kia Sportage in the 2700...
LRPD: Woman facing murder charges in connection to killing on Breckenridge Drive
Little Rock police arrested a woman who they believe is connected to a deadly burglary in the west side of the city.
mysaline.com
Manslaughter, Drugs, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01112023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
PBPD: Man killed in Monday night shooting at intersection
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
KATV
15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old into custody on Monday. Police said on Jan. 1 an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer tried to stop a black SUV with temporary tags at 300 Marshall Road, the Willow...
U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
mysaline.com
State Police announces Saline County Captain promoted to Lt Colonel
The Arkansas State Police announced two promotions to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel today and one promotion to Major. The recommendations were presented by Colonel Mike Hagar, State Police Director, and approved by the commissioners during a meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission. Captain Mike Kennedy, 48, of Saline...
New gun regulations for stabilizing brace users
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly all gun owners that use a stabilizing brace will have to register their weapons with the government or risk a felony. This comes after a new rule Friday from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); the national office that sets regulations for firearms.
ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash
Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
Little Rock police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man. 77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10. He was last seen wearing a tan...
