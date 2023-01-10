ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

‘Totally Unexpected’: Diamond of MAGA Duo ‘Diamond & Silk’ Dies

One-half of the ardently pro-Trump commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” died on Monday. Former President Donald Trump broke the news in a message Monday night on his Truth Social site, writing that Lynette Hardaway, known as “Diamond” to both her fans and detractors, “passed away at her home” on Monday.
The Hill

McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is stepping up his attacks on former President Trump as Trump’s support dips. The Senate GOP leader on Tuesday blamed Trump for the “candidate quality” problem that hampered the party’s bid to recapture the Senate in 2022, marking the third time in three weeks that McConnell has directly criticized…
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Beast

The ‘Never Kevin’ Chaos Is Tearing Fox News Apart

The seemingly never-ending fight for the House speakership has exposed a glaring rift within the Republican Party, with a group of hard-right holdouts refusing to budge when it comes to electing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. While McCarthy continues to negotiate and offer up every concession he can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston Globe

‘Diamond,’ of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair’s Twitter account. She was 51. Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond,” carved out a unique role...
SFGate

News outlets seek access to evidence in Paul Pelosi attack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a court motion in San Francisco seeking access to evidence against the man charged in last year's attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. During a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rocky Mount Telegram

Tom Campbell: Speaker drama mirrored in N.C. history

Many of us were mesmerized in watching some or most of the fifteen votes required to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. I can’t remember which round it was when it hit me that North Carolina has been here before. Our state was breaking the shackles of one-party political domination, on the way to party parity. Our first sign of this was perhaps 1988, when Democrat Joe Mavretic formed a coalition of Democrats and Republicans to oust Liston Ramsey from eight years...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy