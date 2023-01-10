Read full article on original website
‘Totally Unexpected’: Diamond of MAGA Duo ‘Diamond & Silk’ Dies
One-half of the ardently pro-Trump commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” died on Monday. Former President Donald Trump broke the news in a message Monday night on his Truth Social site, writing that Lynette Hardaway, known as “Diamond” to both her fans and detractors, “passed away at her home” on Monday.
A Massive Republican Gathering is Latest Warning Sign for Trump
This weekend's annual event, which attracted 11,000 young conservatives, reveal that Trump's 2024 campaign may not receive the primary welcome he anticipates.
McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is stepping up his attacks on former President Trump as Trump’s support dips. The Senate GOP leader on Tuesday blamed Trump for the “candidate quality” problem that hampered the party’s bid to recapture the Senate in 2022, marking the third time in three weeks that McConnell has directly criticized…
The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President
Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Trump and MAGA Misfits Turn on ‘Trump’s Bitch’ Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity, once the most important mouthpiece for Donald Trump, seems to be increasingly on the MAGAworld outs. And a new revelation that Hannity doesn’t buy the Big Lie isn’t helping. In a just-released deposition surrounding Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit, the Fox News star said he’d never...
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
The ‘Never Kevin’ Chaos Is Tearing Fox News Apart
The seemingly never-ending fight for the House speakership has exposed a glaring rift within the Republican Party, with a group of hard-right holdouts refusing to budge when it comes to electing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. While McCarthy continues to negotiate and offer up every concession he can...
Tucker Carlson Denounces 'Moron' Fox News Contributor Over Speaker Stance
Carlson said that his Fox News colleague was a member of "the moron community" and a "buffoon" for disagreeing with him about the House GOP speaker debacle.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Harmeet Dhillon lands endorsements from major GOP donors in bid to unseat McDaniel as RNC chair
A group of Republican mega-donors is throwing their support behind civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon for Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.
‘Diamond,’ of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair’s Twitter account. She was 51. Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond,” carved out a unique role...
Conservative commentator Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ dies at 51
The Diamond and Silk duo, a pair of sister entertainers who gained notoriety for their political comments on their YouTube page, have been some of Trump’s most vocal supporters since his 2016 campaign for president.
Speaker McCarthy's tidy 1st week disguises trouble ahead
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Chaos? In the House of Representatives?. Republican Kevin McCarthy wrapped his first full week as House speaker in the most outwardly orderly way, with hardly a hint of the chaotic, rebellious fight it took for the Republicans to arrive here, having barely installed him as the leader with the gavel.
Sean Hannity Praises GOP 'Diversity' While Surrounded by White Republicans
Republican Representative Elise Stefanik agreed with Hannity and credited the America First agenda for the diversity in the party.
Trump attending 'intimate' South Carolina campaign event in January, top aides say
Former President Donald Trump is planning to kick off his year with an "intimate" campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina later this month, according to three of his top campaign aides.
News outlets seek access to evidence in Paul Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a court motion in San Francisco seeking access to evidence against the man charged in last year's attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. During a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing, the...
Tom Campbell: Speaker drama mirrored in N.C. history
Many of us were mesmerized in watching some or most of the fifteen votes required to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. I can’t remember which round it was when it hit me that North Carolina has been here before. Our state was breaking the shackles of one-party political domination, on the way to party parity. Our first sign of this was perhaps 1988, when Democrat Joe Mavretic formed a coalition of Democrats and Republicans to oust Liston Ramsey from eight years...
