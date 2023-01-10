ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Disagreement Over Buckeyes’ Place In Final Coaches Poll

Ohio State finished No. 4 in both the final AP Poll and the final coaches poll, though far from everyone is in agreement that the team should be ranked there. The argument for it is that the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, who in turn lost to TCU, who in turn lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Michigan, TCU and Georgia are Nos. 3, 2 and 1 respectively.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame.  Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Names New Offensive Coordinator

Ohio State didn't have to search very far to find its next offensive coordinator.  The Buckeyes have promoted wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Hartline will replace Kevin Wilson, who left Ohio State this offseason to become the next ...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DL, announces transfer destination

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has a new football home. The former Ohio State DL will be headed four hours west to play for Notre Dame. On Friday, Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish with a twitter post, along with the caption “Proverbs 16:3.” A short video clip shows a card with the DL stating his last year would be played in South Bend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator

It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
COLUMBUS, OH
lara-mom.com

The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one

This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed

While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
WHITEHALL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy