Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About Cocaine And Going Home With ‘Some Rando’ When Famous In The ‘90s

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has had a long and wildly successful career as both an actress and entrepreneur. After coming up in the ‘90s and winning an Academy Award, she eventually started her own company Goop. And while recently appearing on a late night talk show, Paltrow joked about cocaine and going home with “some rando” while being famous during that somewhat infamous decade of time.

Gwyneth Paltrow rose to prominence thanks to her role in projects like Seven , Emma , and Sliding Doors , prior to winning an Oscar for her performance in Shakespeare in Love . During that time she also famously dated other celebrities like Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. Paltrow recently appeared in The Late Late Show with James Corden (which is ending its run on TV soon), where she was asked what it was like being famous before cell phones became commonplace. She responded hilariously saying:

It was great! I mean talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught. Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could. No camera phones — especially in New York, interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.

Talk about honesty. While joking about drug use and hook ups, Gwyneth Paltrow definitely had a point. Namely that it was easier to be famous back in the ‘90s, and that celebrities could still operate with some level of anonymity. Unfortunately, that’s definitely not the case nowadays. Instead she’s an extremely public figure who recently bore it all for a photoshoot as she turned 50.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s comments to James Corden are sure to go viral, thanks to her jokes about doing cocaine and “going home with some rando” at the height of her ‘90s fame. As she stepped largely away from acting in recent years, fans have been able to get to know more about Paltrow as a person – especially thanks to her Netflix series The Goop Lab . You can watch Paltrow’s recent appearance on The Late Late Show below:

As you can see, Gwyneth Paltrow appeared alongside fellow Oscar winner Hillary Swank, who is currently pregnant with twins. The two swapped stories about motherhood and pregnancy, before James Corden asked about their experience being famous in the 1990s. While now Paltrow is a mother and entrepreneur, it sounds like she got to sew some wild oats in her heyday, as we all should.

Of course, many of Gwneth Paltrow’s fans are hoping she eventually puts her focus back on acting . While she’s appeared in Netflix’s The Politician and as Pepper Potts in the MCU , she’s largely been focusing on Goop and parenting. But who knows? Maybe she’ll find the right project to reignite her passion for acting. Only time will tell.

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t currently have any upcoming film or TV projects lined up, but she does have a brief voice role in She Said . Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. Just don’t expect to see her suit back up as Pepper Potts anytime soon.