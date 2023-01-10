ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Stephen King Shares Thoughts And Recommended Viewing Order For Netflix's Kaleidoscope

By Ryan LaBee
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Czpsp_0k9t9MHA00

Stephen King is known to speak out about the pop culture offerings he loves (and that includes the 11 horror shows he's praised over the years). It goes without saying that stamp of approval from the horror writer can be a game changer. It seems even the master horror storyteller has found himself caught up in the Netflix top 10 trending show , Kaleidoscope . In case you aren't aware, besides these other quick things to know , the crime series has a unique story structure, as the eight episodes can be watched in any order. With that, King has provided his preferring viewing recommendation.

Each episode of the addictive show is named a specific color, something that gives off major Reservoir Dog vibes. While many Kaleidoscope fans have spoken up on social media regarding their preferred method of consumption, the Shining author shared his take on Twitter . And the always quirky Stephen King may have surprised some with his advice, which is very straightforward:

See more

That's definitely a conventional viewing order for the unconventional miniseries. However, there is no right or wrong way to enjoy the eight episodes of Kaleidoscope . As a matter of fact, Cinemablend's own Philip Sledge had a breakdown of several viewing options , and each of them has its merits to consider.

While praise from one of the most influential horror authors of the 20th and 21st centuries might seem like a seal of approval, that's not always the case. Many shows that the writer has spoken out in support of have seen premature cancellations A most recent case in point is Netflix's 1899 . Despite earning solid critical reviews and crushing for the streamer , the series was canceled after one season . The Misery author called the series " a seagoing Twin Peaks ." Considering how fondly the author has spoken of the David Lynch series in the past, this should be considered high praise. Ironically, Twin Peaks faced early cancelation before being revived in 2017. See the writer's post below:

See more

Kaleidoscope stars Breaking Bad and Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Leo Pap, the ringleader of a crew attempting a large heist. Esposito leads a cast that includes Paz Vega, Ava Mercer, Jai Courtney, Rosaline Elbay, Judy Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall, Stan Loomis, and Jordan Mendoza.

While I don't necessarily disagree with Stephen King's suggested viewing order, it (mostly) doesn't matter which way you watch all eight episodes. Though when speaking with Netflix Tudum before the show's release, creator Eric Garcia said viewers could watch the first seven episodes in any particular order but believe it's best to save "White" for last as it lays out the "true answers" and "true motivations" of the characters. You decide, loyal viewers!

One thing most can probably agree upon though is that Kaleidoscope is easily one of the most unique shows on the 2023 TV schedule . If you want to watch the series in any order your heart desires, you only need an active Netflix subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
TODAY.com

Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer

Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
TENNESSEE STATE
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
The Independent

Demi Lovato UK poster ‘likely to cause serious offence to Christians’ – ASA

A poster promoting US singer Demi Lovato’s new album in the UK was likely to cause serious offence for linking sexuality to the crucifix and crucifixion, the advertising regulator has ruled.The poster, seen in multiple sites across London in August, featured an image of the album cover showing Lovato bound in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a large, cushioned crucifix.The headline stated ‘DEMI LOVATO’ and ‘HOLY FVCK’ – the name of the album.The poster attracted four complaints that it was likely to cause serious or widespread offence and was irresponsibly placed where children could see it.Defending the poster, Polydor...
Decider.com

Golden Globes Winners List 2023: Live Updates Of 80th Golden Globes Awards Winners

The Golden Globes have long been known as Hollywood’s favorite party, but the wind has gone out of this particular party’s sails over the last few years — first due to COVID-19 (not their fault) and then charges of racism, sexual misconduct, and general corruption (very much their fault). After taking last year off, the party is BACK ON now that it’s 2023 … but is anyone — stars OR viewers — going to show up to said party? Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are two big stars that are very publicly boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes, but the rest of the...
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
179K+
Followers
42K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy