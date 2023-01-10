ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxboro, NC

piedmontcc.edu

Handgun Safety/Concealed Carry course available at PCC on February 18

Piedmont Community College (PCC) is offering a Handgun Safety/Concealed Carry course on Saturday, February 18. The 8-hour class will be held from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and fulfills the course requirement for obtaining a concealed carry handgun permit. Since 1995, N.C. citizens have had the right to carry...
