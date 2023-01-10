Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
NFL world reacts to historic Green Bay Packers hire
The Green Bay Packers have made a historic hire. The team hired Erin Roberge to be their first female full-time athletic trainer in their illustrious history. Green Bay made Roberge’s hire official on Thursday. In a release, the team said, “The Green Bay Packers hired Erin Roberge as an assistant athletic trainer. The announcement was made Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Roberge (ro-BAIRGE), who has been working with the Packers as an intern since the summer of 2020, is the first female full-time athletic trainer in franchise history.”
NFL world reacts to hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign
A hilariously inappropriate Brock Purdy sign was caught on camera during the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff game. Fox cameras picked up the sign, which was clearly made in support of the red-hot Niners quarterback. But, the awkwardness of it based on how it read is what has NFL Twitter in stitches on Saturday afternoon. The sign pictured read, in bold lettering, “BIG,” a chicken beside it, and “BROCK” written in bold lettering as well. In essence, considering what chickens can also be called. Well… you know what the deal is, you’re smart.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
NBA world reacts to bizarre Ben Simmons performance
Entering Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the NBA’s hottest teams. After a 12-game winning streak was snapped, Brooklyn got right back on the horse, winning its next two games. But in their most recent game, Kevin Durant sustained an injury that will sideline him for several weeks. In Durant’s absence, could the team’s other stars — specifically Ben Simmons — take on more of an offensive role? One game in, things are unclear.
CFB world reacts to Clemson coach’s firing
The Clemson Tigers offense was maligned and beleaguered this season, and the program made an adjustment on Thursday. That adjustment occurred when Clemson fired its offensive coordinator, Brandon Streeter. Streeter, a member of the Tigers’ staff since 2015, was relieved of his duties after a disappointing season. Larry Williams of...
Derek Carr could make major move against Raiders
On Thursday, both the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr made it clear that the veteran quarterback will not be returning to the team next season. The Raiders appear to be seeking a trade partner, but Carr has a no-trade clause and one NFL insider believes that Carr should refuse any trade.
College football world reacts to big Alabama coaching change
According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Alabama is about to lose one of its top coordinators. Low is reporting that the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator Pete Golding, is about to become the new defensive coordinator for the Ole Miss Rebels. This may come as a shock to some because,...
MLB world reacts to Pirates legend returning to Pittsburgh
One of the top Pittsburgh Pirates stars of the last 30 years is returning to Pittsburgh. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who spent his first nine seasons in Pittsburgh and won the NL MVP in 2013, reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Pirates. The 36-year-old played for four teams in his...
The Price of Obtaining Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals have their sights set on new leadership in 2023. Sean Payton is the hot name around town, but it'll take a pretty penny to offload him from the New Orleans Saints.
NFL world revisits Chargers ‘keeping receipts’ tweet
In the days leading up to their Wild Card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Chargers sent out a tweet. The tweet included videos of keeping actual receipts, with past criticisms of against the team with the caption simply saying, “noted.” At the time, it looked like a charmingly petty tweet. A few days later, it’s aged poorly.
Bucs hosting playoff game could mean boost in local economy
The GM of Hotel Haya in Ybor City said when the Bucs make the playoffs, hotel occupancy and restaurant reservations increase.
NFL world reacts to wild Chad Johnson news
For years, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson was one of the most dominant wide receivers in the entire NFL, and now it looks like he wants to get back into the game – but this time as a coach. Last month, news broke that the New York Jets...
Titans player broke very old and obscure NFL record
Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the oldest NFL single-season record, and you probably had no idea it was broken. The Titans rookie set the single-season record for the longest punt average held by Sammy Baugh since 1940. Stonehouse’s 53.1 yards per punt edged Baugh’s 51.4, which is an incredible feat given the modern evolution of the punting game.
Mets reportedly interested in former Comeback Player of the Year
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2021. New York has an interest in designated hitter Trey Mancini. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have reportedly pursued Mancini, who won the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year Award after surviving cancer.
Football world reacts to shocking Big Ten news
The Big Ten named Kevin Warren its conference commissioner back in 2020 to replace longtime commissioner Jim Delaney, who held the position for over 30 years before his retirement. And it looks like the conference will be looking for Warren’s replacement already. According to a report from league insider...
NFL world reacts to bold Jets quarterback news
The New York Jets thought they were selecting a franchise quarterback when they took former BYU star Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But after some absolutely brutal play from Wilson this year, the quarterback was benched and his future with the team is in doubt, so it seems the team is willing to make some major moves at the quarterback position.
Seattle Kraken have an astonishing first period
The Los Angeles Chargers might be dominating the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Seattle Kraken is arguably outdoing the Chargers for what they’re doing Saturday night. In the first period of their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Kraken scored an absurd six goals in seven shots. That’s right, Seattle was near-perfect as they scored all six goals within the first 13 minutes of the first period.
