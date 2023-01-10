California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is about to embark on a groundbreaking experiment to harness solar energy from space!. According to an article from Newsweek, the experiment will involve launching a small satellite equipped with a thin film solar panel into orbit around Earth. The satellite will then convert sunlight into microwaves, beam it back to Earth, and convert it into electricity at a receiving station on the ground. This is a truly innovative approach to solar energy, as it allows for collecting solar energy around the clock rather than being limited to daylight hours like traditional solar panels on the ground. It also has the potential to provide a more consistent and reliable source of energy, as the satellite will be unaffected by weather conditions on Earth.

