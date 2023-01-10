Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Embracing technology and re-defining productivity in the hybrid era
Our shared experience over the past two years has fundamentally transformed not only the way we work, but the ways in which we work. Business leaders around the world are responding to phenomena like quiet quitting, the great resignation, and a total step change in employee (opens in new tab) expectations while balancing business outcomes in a fluid and unpredictable economy.
Good News Network
Interior Design of Human Cells is Mapped for the First Time, a Breakthrough That Could Revolutionize Healthcare
Scientists have just debuted a new way to see how cells organize themselves, shedding modern light on the building blocks of life. In a new database of 200,000 images, scientists captured details about the rich variation in their shapes—even among genetically identical cells grown under the same conditions. Published...
msn.com
How the internet was created by government — not private — innovation
Residents of the United States are raised to hold two seemingly paradoxical beliefs: That the American nation's greatest contribution to humanity is its supposedly free form of government — and that this same free government stifles innovation. Similarly, Americans are taught to believe that so-called rugged individualists (often white men) are the great creators and inventors who change our lives. These ideas are especially ubiquitous online, where conservative commentators have influenced elections by popularizing right-wing political ideas.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough in Quantum Research Paves Way for New Generation of Light-Driven Electronics
A breakthrough in quantum research – the first detection of excitons (electrically neutral quasiparticles) in a topological insulator has been achieved by an international team of scientists collaborating within the Würzburg-Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat. This discovery paves the way for a new generation of light-driven computer chips and quantum technologies. It was enabled thanks to smart material design in Würzburg, the birthplace of topological insulators. The findings have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
The Future of AI: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World
The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that has garnered a lot of attention in recent years. There is no doubt that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, and there are many exciting developments on the horizon. However, it is also important to consider the potential challenges and ethical issues that may arise as AI becomes more advanced.
scitechdaily.com
Millimeter Wave-Absorbing Magnetic Materials: Tech To Absorb Electromagnetic Waves in the 6G Band
KIMS developed the world’s first continuous manufacturing technology for millimeter wave-absorbing magnetic materials. A research team led by Dr. Youn-kyoung Baek and Dr. Jung-goo Lee succeeded in developing the world’s first technology to consecutively manufacture epsilon iron oxide that can absorb millimeter wave with a high coercive force equivalent to that of neodymium (Nd) magnets. The researchers are in the Department of Magnetic Materials in Powder Materials Division at the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), a government-funded research institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
zycrypto.com
Cointelegraph Introduces Accelerator Program for Promising Web3 Startups
The program’s goal is to assist Web3’s rising stars in exchange for project tokens so that they may increase their visibility in the media, the size of their communities, and the recognition of their brands. Rapid expansion and a steady stream of new ventures have driven a surge...
We're about to get our first demonstration of space-based solar power
A new demo from Caltech is set to launch in January 2023, and it could shake up the way we collect and harvest solar power in the future. Caltech's Space Solar Power Project (SSPP) is getting ready to put its first Space Solar Power Demonstrator into space to test new technologies that could make the dream of space-based solar power harvesting — which could yield considerably more energy than ground-based solar arrays — closer to reality.
Phys.org
Program teaches US Air Force personnel the fundamentals of AI
A new academic program developed at MIT aims to teach U.S. Air and Space Forces personnel to understand and utilize artificial intelligence technologies. In a recent study which the program researchers recently shared at the IEEE Frontiers in Education Conference, the program researchers found that this approach was effective and well-received by employees with diverse backgrounds and professional roles.
One Green Planet
Harvesting the Power of the Cosmos: Caltech’s Revolutionary Plan to Harness Solar Energy from Space
California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is about to embark on a groundbreaking experiment to harness solar energy from space!. According to an article from Newsweek, the experiment will involve launching a small satellite equipped with a thin film solar panel into orbit around Earth. The satellite will then convert sunlight into microwaves, beam it back to Earth, and convert it into electricity at a receiving station on the ground. This is a truly innovative approach to solar energy, as it allows for collecting solar energy around the clock rather than being limited to daylight hours like traditional solar panels on the ground. It also has the potential to provide a more consistent and reliable source of energy, as the satellite will be unaffected by weather conditions on Earth.
marktechpost.com
Meet NeROIC: An Efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework For Object Acquisition Of Images In The Wild
Machine learning is becoming increasingly important in the world of technology. As computers become more advanced and powerful, they can process data faster and more accurately than ever. Recent developments in machine learning have increased interest in using coordinate-based neural networks that parametrize the physical properties of scenes or objects across space and time to solve visual computing problems. These methods, known as neural fields, have been used successfully for synthesizing 3D shapes, human body animation, 3D reconstruction, and pose estimation.
salestechstar.com
New Report Reveals 73% of Business Leaders View Responsible Use of Technology as Pressing Business Need
“The State of Responsible Technology,” an MIT Technology Review Insights Report sponsored by Thoughtworks, cites senior business leaders’ views. Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design, and engineering to drive digital innovation, and MIT Technology Review Insights partnered to explore how organizations understand responsible technology use, what has motivated them to adopt more responsible practices and what benefits they hope to achieve from this adoption.
wasteadvantagemag.com
AMP Robotics Named to 2023 Global Cleantech 100
Cleantech Group has named AMP Robotics Corp. to its 2023 Global Cleantech 100. The annual list recognizes the most innovative and promising companies poised to take society from commitments to actions in the effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions. There were a total of 15,753 nominations from more than 93 countries from the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, the i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that 81 members of an expert panel reviewed. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors and corporate and industrial executives active in technology and innovation scouting.
scitechdaily.com
“100 Times Better” – Tiny Magnetic Vortices Could Transform High-Performance Computers
Small magnetic whirlpools could revolutionize high-performance computer memory storage. Magnets create invisible fields that attract certain materials. A familiar example is refrigerator magnets. However, they also play a vital role in storing data in computers. By exploiting the direction of the magnetic field (for example, up or down), microscopic bar magnets can each store one bit of memory as a zero or one, which is the basis of computer language.
