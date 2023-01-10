Just when you think Jeff Brohm and staff couldn’t be hotter on the recruiting trail, Louisville football added four more impact transfers, retain one of the top commits in the class of ’23, and earned a commitment from the program’s highest rated recruit ever. All this happened in a three-day span. Two days later, they add yet another high upside transfer at a position of need. We are witnessing the true recruiting potential for Louisville now that we have a head coach that takes recruiting seriously.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO