ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

House passes 'born alive' abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
MISSOURI STATE
fox56news.com

House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Trump, Who Got Roe Overturned, Blames Midterms Loss on Abortion

Former President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that his boosting of far-right election deniers cost the GOP dearly in the midterms—saying that actually, the blame lies with the crowd of conservatives that pushed for abortion restrictions with no exceptions for rape or incest. Even though, as it turns...
GEORGIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes

Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

House passes two Republican-backed abortion measures

The Republican-led House passed two abortion-related measures Wednesday in a move that reflects the new direction of the House under a GOP majority. One bill dubbed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” would compel healthcare providers to sustain life for an infant that survives an attempted abortion, which is a rare occurrence.
kalkinemedia.com

New US House Republican majority focuses on abortion

Republican US lawmakers were set Wednesday to pass legislation shoring up their anti-abortion credentials -- but sparking accusations from within their ranks that they are paying "lip service" to the issue rather than taking meaningful action. The House of Representatives will vote on two resolutions -- the least controversial of...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says

MADISON - Republican lawmakers in the state Senate are "close" to supporting the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin for medical use, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Thursday. LeMahieu, who until now has opposed the idea, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he believes legislation to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House

A bill that explicitly establishes the right to an abortion in Minnesota law cleared its first hurdle on Thursday over Republican objections. The House Health Finance and Policy Committee passed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act along a party-line vote after hearing emotional testimony from pro- and anti-abortion advocates. DFL legislative leaders have made passing […] The post Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Conservative Republican says abortion is a 'state issue'

After a tumultuous speakership battle, Republicans continued their legislative push on hotly contested issues Wednesday, bringing two major abortion bills to the House floor, one prohibiting taxpayer funded abortions and the other defining born alive infants as legal persons, which passed Wednesday night. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., says the idea...
COLORADO STATE
Union-Times

Senator Andrew Mathews sworn in for 2023-2024 legislative session

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) took the oath of office and began his third term in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Mathews represents Senate District 27, which includes communities in Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties. “It’s an honor to serve another term in the Minnesota Senate and represent the residents of Senate District 27,” Mathews said. “It was very special to have my whole family present for my ceremonial swearing-in and experience the first day of session with me. To...
MINNESOTA STATE
wtaj.com

GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion

As House Republicans are set to consider a number of bills that would limit abortion access, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) says her party is “tone-deaf” on the issue, blasting their approach. “We have been tone-deaf on this issue since the time that Roe was overturned,” Mace told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy