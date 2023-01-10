Read full article on original website
Lawmakers to consider gun bills in legislative session (including one Dems aren't ready to talk about)
DENVER — Colorado Democrats started the new legislative session on Monday with the most power they have ever had. Democrats control 69 of the state's 100 legislative seats. All Republicans can really do is stall and delay, a tactic they practiced on day one, with an unexpected 30-minute delay during the vote for House Speaker.
House passes 'born alive' abortion bill
House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress -- a move that comes after the Supreme Court's highly consequential decision last summer to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
DFL lawmakers committed to legalizing recreational marijuana in 2023
Proposed legislation to legalize adult-use, recreational marijuana in Minnesota is scheduled to begin committee hearings as soon as next week. "Minnesotans are ready and I believe 2023 is the year that we will legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota," said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), who is the lead author on the bill in the House.
In control of House, Republicans move on abortion
Only days into their control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans on Wednesday pushed forward two bills regarding abortion.
House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,...
Trump, Who Got Roe Overturned, Blames Midterms Loss on Abortion
Former President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that his boosting of far-right election deniers cost the GOP dearly in the midterms—saying that actually, the blame lies with the crowd of conservatives that pushed for abortion restrictions with no exceptions for rape or incest. Even though, as it turns...
How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes
Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
House passes two Republican-backed abortion measures
The Republican-led House passed two abortion-related measures Wednesday in a move that reflects the new direction of the House under a GOP majority. One bill dubbed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” would compel healthcare providers to sustain life for an infant that survives an attempted abortion, which is a rare occurrence.
New US House Republican majority focuses on abortion
Republican US lawmakers were set Wednesday to pass legislation shoring up their anti-abortion credentials -- but sparking accusations from within their ranks that they are paying "lip service" to the issue rather than taking meaningful action. The House of Representatives will vote on two resolutions -- the least controversial of...
Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says
MADISON - Republican lawmakers in the state Senate are "close" to supporting the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin for medical use, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Thursday. LeMahieu, who until now has opposed the idea, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he believes legislation to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain. ...
Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House
A bill that explicitly establishes the right to an abortion in Minnesota law cleared its first hurdle on Thursday over Republican objections. The House Health Finance and Policy Committee passed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act along a party-line vote after hearing emotional testimony from pro- and anti-abortion advocates. DFL legislative leaders have made passing […] The post Right to abortion bill clears first hurdle in Minnesota House appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
The legislation the new House GOP majority is taking up in its first full week in power
Washington — With a House speaker elected, members sworn in and the rules for the 118th Congress adopted, the Republican-led House has begun the business of legislating, taking up a flurry of measures that advance the GOP's agenda in the first full week of the new Congress. The first...
Conservative Republican says abortion is a 'state issue'
After a tumultuous speakership battle, Republicans continued their legislative push on hotly contested issues Wednesday, bringing two major abortion bills to the House floor, one prohibiting taxpayer funded abortions and the other defining born alive infants as legal persons, which passed Wednesday night. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., says the idea...
Minnesota lawmakers start down path to legalizing marijuana
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature embarked on a path toward legalizing recreational marijuana for adults Wednesday when a legislative committee held the first hearing of the year on a bill that backers say is designed to avoid the pitfalls experienced by states that have already legalized it.
GOP adopts House rules, its first legislative victory after messy start
House Republicans had voiced concerns in the hours before the vote that they still hadn't seen text on key concessions to conservatives.
Senator Andrew Mathews sworn in for 2023-2024 legislative session
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) took the oath of office and began his third term in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Mathews represents Senate District 27, which includes communities in Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties. “It’s an honor to serve another term in the Minnesota Senate and represent the residents of Senate District 27,” Mathews said. “It was very special to have my whole family present for my ceremonial swearing-in and experience the first day of session with me. To...
Mix of old and new in Georgia Senate committee leaders
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has picked committee leaders and members for the next two years, with 24 of 32 Republicans in the chamber majority named as chairs on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and the Senate Committee on Assignments. Sen. Blake Tillery, of Vidalia, will stay...
GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
As House Republicans are set to consider a number of bills that would limit abortion access, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) says her party is “tone-deaf” on the issue, blasting their approach. “We have been tone-deaf on this issue since the time that Roe was overturned,” Mace told...
