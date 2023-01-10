Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Another large Bay Area tech company is reducing the size of its HQ
The company has been trying to shrink its real estate holdings in recent years.
The best-paying San Francisco Bay Area tech companies currently hiring
Tech companies with positions in California are paying software engineers between $149,000 and $219,000.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
travelawaits.com
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
SFist
Longtime Bay Area Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales Still Lives For the Drama at KTVU
We at SFist have long been fans of weatherwoman Roberta Gonzales, who blithely delivered the weather for two decades over at KPIX before apparently being dismissed from/leaving that post in 2017. Mid-pandemic she popped back up doing the weather at KTVU, and there she remains — and we live for the days when she makes the story about her.
Elon Musk Predicts One of San Francisco's Problems Will Get Worse
The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for tech companies. The global economy has moved online overnight. From groceries to medical consultations to art, the economy has become tech-driven. The pandemic has thus enabled technology to become the engine of our daily lives faster than expected. One of the big changes...
sfstandard.com
Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images
Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
KTVU FOX 2
The blessing Roberta Gonzales said in her driveway before a big rig overturned in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's no secret that longtime meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is both a consummate professional and a devout Christian. She's been forecasting the weather since 1981 and a Eucharist minister at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton. And on Dec. 30, those two aspects of her life came to...
High winds tear roof off South San Francisco apartment complex
In the midst of another walloping of severe weather in the Bay Area, high winds blew the roof off a South San Francisco apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a fourplex on Susie Way and only impacted the top two units, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. While the two units were exposed to inclement weather, the roof's wooden structure remained...
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a threat to the public, county health services said. The waste […]
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
sfstandard.com
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family of man killed while visiting San Francisco trying to bring attention to his case
The family of a man shot and killed while visiting San Francisco from Arizona over the summer is trying to bring attention to his case. The parents say they are a tight-knit family and the loss is devastating.
Comments / 0