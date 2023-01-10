ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years

NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
travelawaits.com

4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town

As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
TIBURON, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images

Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

High winds tear roof off South San Francisco apartment complex

In the midst of another walloping of severe weather in the Bay Area, high winds blew the roof off a South San Francisco apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a fourplex on Susie Way and only impacted the top two units, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. While the two units were exposed to inclement weather, the roof's wooden structure remained...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage

The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA

