Baton Rouge-based Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Opelousas General Health Center announced a partnership this week to expand and enhance cancer care in Acadiana. Mary Bird Perkins CEO Jonas Fontenot says expanding the cancer center’s geographic reach will be a key goal for 2023, though he also wants to reach more people in the center’s current markets and invest in the “depth and richness of programs we currently offer.”

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO