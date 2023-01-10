Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mary Bird Perkins partnership in Opelousas may signal further growth in 2023
Baton Rouge-based Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Opelousas General Health Center announced a partnership this week to expand and enhance cancer care in Acadiana. Mary Bird Perkins CEO Jonas Fontenot says expanding the cancer center’s geographic reach will be a key goal for 2023, though he also wants to reach more people in the center’s current markets and invest in the “depth and richness of programs we currently offer.”
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAF releases framework for promoting ‘thriving and resilient future’
The Baton Rouge Area Foundation today released the strategic framework that will guide its work under CEO Chris Meyer. BRAF’s board of directors adopted five key priorities meant to serve as guideposts in the effort “to build a thriving and resilient future for all in Baton Rouge and beyond.”
Comments / 0