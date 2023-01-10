Read full article on original website
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela Shines in Silver Heels at Miss Universe 2023
Miss Mexico Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela made a statement onstage during the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. While speaking during the competition on Saturday night at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center, Miranda shone alongside Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun, Miss Malaysia Cheam Wei Yeng, Miss Malta Maxine Formosa Gruppetta and Miss Mauritius Alexandrine Belle-Étoile at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. For the occasion, she wore a deep purple minidress covered in sparkling sequins, given added glamour through a keyhole cutout, swirling silver crystal-embellished bodice and matching arm sleeves. Sparkly teardrop earrings finished her ensemble. When it came to footwear, Miranda’s shoes of choice...
‘The Way Home’ Review: New Hallmark Series Delivers Engaging Family Drama, With a Twist
Hallmark Channel devotees looking for a new show to fill the hole left by 'Chesapeake Shores' and 'Good Witch' will find it in 'The Way Home.'
Global Agency’s Never Let Go Adapted in Romania
The drama Never Let Go, represented by Global Agency, has been localized for Antena 1 in Romania under the local title Lia, My Husband’s Wife. Ana Bodea, Ştefan Floroaica and Ioana Blaj lead the cast of the drama, which has been produced for Antena 1 by Dream Film Production. It is a sweeping love story about a man and two women who are drawn to him like moths to a flame.
Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art
It started with a hunk of beef liver. I’d stopped by my Amish neighbors — Eli and Naomi’s Yutzy’s farm — to pay a bill I owed them. We stood in their breezeway, filled with old chore clothes, jackets, caps, overalls and five-gallon plastic buckets. The Yutzys had begun their butchering for the season, a […] The post Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ex on the Beach Spin-Off to Debut on MTV
Ex on the Beach Couples, an expansion of the Ex on the Beach franchise, is slated to debut on MTV in the U.S. on February 9 and internationally on February 16. The new series follows six couples who are ready to get engaged but are being held back by an ever-present ex. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength-building exercises, the couples decide if they can finally move on from their exes and achieve their happily ever after or if they must split up and go their separate ways forever.
New Series Slave Market Premieres on Shahid
Slave Market, a new period drama produced by MBC Studios, has made its debut on MBC Group’s Shahid streaming platform. The series narrates five stories taking place simultaneously in different parts of the world in the 1900s. Season one follows the journeys of Rahma (Arabian Peninsula), Colonel Morton and his English family (Jeddah), Lavani (Mumbai), Quako and Natanda (Eastern Africa) and Khorshid’s family (European Caucasus) up to the point in which they all end up at the slave market.
Banijay Kids & Family’s Benoît Di Sabatino on Board TV Kids Festival
Benoît Di Sabatino, CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, has joined the roster of speakers for the TV Kids Festival, set to take place February 7 to 10, which you can register for at no cost. With a strong record in animation and youth programming, Di Sabatino joined Banijay...
Banijay Taps HBO Europe Alum Steve Matthews
HBO Europe alum Steve Matthews has joined Banijay’s central scripted department as content partnerships executive. In the newly created role, Matthews will act as a key facilitator in the group’s production development process, driving co-production opportunities across the Nordics, Spain and beyond and building out the pipeline and creative partnerships across drama.
Disney+ Veteran David Levy Joins Pinkfong
The Pinkfong Company, behind the cultural phenomenon Baby Shark, has appointed Disney+ animation director David Levy as its first head of studio for the U.S. Levy will spearhead the development and production of original IP, working across short-form and long-form content while overseeing creative in Pinkfong USA’s co-productions. Levy will work closely with creative, franchise and channel operations teams behind Baby Shark Dance.
