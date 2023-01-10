Read full article on original website
Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future
JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters. She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator. Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
fox56news.com
Overturned coal truck closes road in Perry County
An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. An overturned coal truck closed a road in Perry County on Wednesday. EKU men’s hoops up to 2nd place in ASUN with win …. Eastern Kentucky men's basketball. Jan. 12: Early retirement, kindness, and eggs. Here are...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. Kentucky’s cities and counties have received their first installment of the state’s money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell […] The post Kentucky counties and cities get first installment of money from national opioid settlements appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wymt.com
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
wymt.com
New businesses coming to Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several new stores are coming to Paintsville in the new year. Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie confirmed to WYMT on Tuesday that Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, and Five Below will be coming to the city. McKenzie says that Hobby Lobby will be the anchor store that...
fox56news.com
Petition continues in hopes to approve alcohol sales in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Signatures are still needed for a petition in Madison County that would allow the community to vote on its wet-dry status. Madison County has been dry since 1919 when the prohibition began and 13 years after the prohibition ended but a vote to change Madison County’s dry status has never taken place.
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
wbontv.com
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
wklw.com
Pikeville Man Loses Appeal in Health Care Fraud Case
A Pikeville man, convicted of health care fraud, has lost an appeal to overturn his conviction. Eugene Sisko III, who ran drug treatment clinics in Eastern Kentucky was convicted in 2021 for federal health care fraud and wire fraud for double-billing patients and Medicaid and ordering unnecessary tests. He got 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay nearly $9 million. He appealed on several grounds but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals found no errors in the case and upheld the conviction and sentence.
wdrb.com
Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death. Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
wymt.com
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
wbontv.com
High speed interstate pursuit ends with arrest in Madison County
Tuesday night saw a big law enforcement effort dispatched to stop a vehicle. Mount Vernon Police units, acting on a request from Madison County, spotted a wanted subject and vehicle in their jurisdiction. When they attempted to stop the subject, they report the vehicle got back on I-75 Northbound and refused to stop as law enforcement pursued the subject.
wymt.com
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
wymt.com
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County. The investigation continues. Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says...
