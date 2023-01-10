Colorado State Athletics was in its greatest capital improvement project in its history in the mid-1960s and Jim Williams found himself front and center among these changes. In early 1964, the State Board of Agriculture approved plans to build a new Auditorium/Gymnasium, ground was broken later that year. CSU athletic director Bob Davis worked nearly around the clock to begin the first stage of the project, a new gym and sports complex, but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and took a leave of absence in October 1964. Assistant athletic director, Tommy Tompkin, former swim coach and the longest tenured coach in the department at the time took over as interim AD. Bob Davis passed away on January 10, 1965, just being able to see the first concrete poured at the new complex.

