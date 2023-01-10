Woman dies in rollover crash after losing control on curve in Lafayette County, authorities say

Read full article on original website
Single Vehicle Crash Involves Argyle Man
At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Green County Deputies responded in the Town of Adams, for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by 43 year old Jacob Castello of Argyle who was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and collided with a parked trailer. Castello reported no injuries, was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did deploy. Castello’s vehicle sustained functional damage and was driven from the scene. The trailer sustained minor damage and remained on scene.
Single Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County Leads To Fatality; Name Released
According to a police report today (Tuesday, January 10th) at 06:52am, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. They reported a single motor vehicle rollover crash with an injury in the 11,000 block of CTH H, just north of the intersection of Back Road, Town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County, WI.
All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane County Dispatchers, a car caught fire at the scene, but the...
Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash
TOWN OF ELK, Wis. (WMTV) - A Benton woman who was thrown from her vehicle during a rollover wreck Tuesday morning died as result of the crash, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, Karissa Ann Bollant was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 11000...
3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than a dozen agencies took part in a “joint proactive traffic operation” over...
Man Arrested for 8th Offense of OWI in Grant County
A man from Cassville was arrested for his 8th offense of OWI Tuesday. Just after 8pm Tuesday, an off-duty Police Chief from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department came upon a truck driven by 66 year old Richard Roethler of Cassville hung up on a bridge abutment on Irish Hollow Road in Waterloo Township. Roethler was spinning his tires trying to free the truck. The crash was reported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to the scene. Roethler was attempting to make the turn onto Irish Ridge Road from County Highway N. Roethler struck the bridge abutment and got hung up with his truck. After a brief investigation, Roethler was arrested for OWI–8th offense. Roethler was taken to the Grant County Jail.
Hit & Run Case In Potosi Solved
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department solved a case of hit and run near Potosi Tuesday. A Deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a sign that appeared to have been struck during the early morning hours on East Street in Potosi. The Deputy responded and documented the crash scene photographing the vehicle parts that were left at the scene. Several hours later, the Deputy saw a vehicle with comparable damage to that of striking the sign. The Deputy contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, 21 year old Will Bierman of Potosi. Bierman reported that he had struck a deer weeks prior and that was what caused the damage to his car. Bierman continued to deny that he had struck the sign even after the deputy explained that the damage to his vehicle and parts left on scene were identical. After further investigation, Bierman eventually told the Deputy that he was northbound on Slazing Road when he reported to have fallen asleep and struck the sign between 2am and 3am. Bierman was cited for failing to maintain control, failure to notify police of an accident, and obstruction.
Police say Beloit driver ran stop sign, hit by semi, bounced into house, drove off
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which an SUV ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi, bounced off a house, and drove off. According to police, the incident happened sometime on Wednesday but did not provide a location or exact time of the crash. The Chevrolet […]
Man Arrested on 2nd THC Possession Charge
On Tuesday just after midnight, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 18/151 near Exit 47. The deputy detected an odor in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, the driver, 41 year old Charles Crocker Jr. of Wonewoc was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for Possession of THC, his second offense and cited for speeding.
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
The Dodgeville Police Department received a report of a disturbance on Jamie Street in Dodgeville Wednesday around 5:30pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result of the disturbance, 38 year old Sara Clauer of Dodgeville was arrested on a Probation Violation and booked into the Iowa County jail, where she remains in custody.
One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld
Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
Electrical Fire Reported in Mifflin Township
Iowa County authorities received a report of an electrical fire on County Highway E in Mifflin township Monday night around 8:15pm. It was reported that the Electric Meter was on fire and put out, but residents could still hear crackling in the walls. Mineral Point Fire, Rewey First Response, Montfort EMS, Rewey Fire and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
WIFR
Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash
GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators have identified the five people involved in a fatal crash Monday night in Galena, Ill. Jo Daviess County deputies say Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, both of Galena, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the vehicle they were in was being driven by a 14-year-old boy, who was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.
