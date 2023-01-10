Read full article on original website
Harvey E. Hill
Harvey Eugene Hill, 74, of Atmore, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023 in Pensacola, Fla. He was born on June 1, 1948 in Little River to Joseph Columbus Hill Sr. and Tlithia Edna Dannelly Hill. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, James “Bo” Hill, Joseph...
Bullard retires from the Army
U.S. Army Spc. Ronald Bullard is retiring after 20 years of service in the military. Bullard is a 1986 graduate of Escambia County High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball for the Blue Devils. After graduation, Bullard attended Jefferson Davis Community College, went to Faulkner University in Montgomery...
County awarded Internet study grant
Escambia County, Ala. was awarded an Internet connectivity study grant, officials announced Monday. Centerfire Economic CEO Jess Nicholas made the announcement during the Atmore City Council meeting. Nicholas said the grant doesn’t have a match, and it’s not going to cost anybody anything. Nicholas said the state received...
Main Street Atmore accepting applications for facade grants
Main Street Atmore is accepting applications for its Façade Incentive Program. The program is funded through various fundraising events, memberships, grants, sponsorship investments provided by the city of Atmore, Poarch Creek Indians, First National Bank and Trust, Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union, United Bank, David’s Catfish and Pepsi Bottling Co. of Atmore.
County commission fires engineer
In a 3-2 vote by Escambia County Commissioners Monday, County Engineer Bill Bridges has been terminated from his position. As the commission convened its regularly scheduled meeting, a room filled with supporters of Bridges heard little in the way of explanation for the agenda item regarding his termination. According to...
Severe weather potential slated for Thursday
Forecasters announced today that the risk for Escambia County, Ala. for severe weather has lowered some. EMA Director David Adams said the county went from a slight risk to a marginal risk. “The potential still exists for strong to severe storms and a tornado is possible,” Adams said. According...
