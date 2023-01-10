ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Police: Kids Trapped in Stolen Car

Rochester police say two young children were trapped in a stolen car. They say someone stole a car left running at a corner store at Lake and Phelps Avenues shortly before 4pm Thursday. The two kids, ages 6 and 3, were left in the back seat. Police were able to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Three Arrested After N. Clinton Ave. Shooting

Rochester police have made three arrests after the shooting of a 27-year-old city man. It happened before 9 last night on North Clinton, near Avenue A. Officers had checked on reports of gunfire there but didn't find a victim. A search of a nearby house turned up a .22-caliber handgun,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray

Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
OSWEGO, NY
Fatal Webster Crash Victim Identified

State police have identified the driver killed in a weekend crash in Webster. 52-year-old Greg Hixenbaugh of Churchville died after his Jeep crashed into the bridge abutment on Route 104 at Five Mile Line Road Sunday afternoon. The Jeep burst into flames, and Hixenbaugh was dead at the scene. The...
WEBSTER, NY
Body Found Near Erie Canal in Rochester

Authorities have confirmed the recovery of a body from the Erie Canal this afternoon. Crews were called to the area near Buffalo Road shortly after 4 o'clock. It took them several hours to retrieve the body, because it was down an embankment. There's no word yet if police suspect foul...
ROCHESTER, NY
Fire Guts Clifton Springs Home

An Ontario County family is homeless, after a fire gutted their mobile home this morning. Firefighters were called out to County Road 25 in Clifton Springs shortly before 7. No one was home, but several cats were killed. It's believed a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
Lonsberry: MALIK'S BODYCAM AGREEMENT IS ILLEGAL

The agreement between Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and the United Christian Leadership Ministry concerning police bodycam video is illegal on its face and should be challenged and rejected in the courts of law and public opinion. The pact gives members of the religious group “expedited access” to images collected by...
ROCHESTER, NY

