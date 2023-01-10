Read full article on original website
Vale Street, Castle Avenue to Golden Drive, and Cloud Street, Ryan Drive to Moore Street, Closed Effective Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 7:00 A.M.
BLOOMINGTON, IL – Beginning Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Vale Street, from Castle Avenue to Golden Drive, and Cloud Street, from Ryan Drive to Moore Street, will be closed due to sewer work. All traffic should use alternate routes. These sections of Vale Street and Cloud Street will be reopened as soon as work is completed.
