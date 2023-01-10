ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place

The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it. A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Ron Rivera & Martin Mayhew's season-ending media session

The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2022 season Sunday with an impressive beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys to finish the year with an 8-8-1 record. On Tuesday, Washington fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after three seasons with the Commanders. But only hours before Washington fired Turner, head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew met with the media to discuss the 2022 season and what lies ahead in what should be a busy offseason.
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Washington Examiner

Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner after missing playoffs

The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that they fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the team barely missed the playoffs. Turner's offense ranked 20th out of the 32 NFL teams for the 2022 season. It garnered an average of 330.3 yards per game and averaged 18.9 points per game. "I met...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
Yardbarker

Report: Cardinals Request to Interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

The Arizona Cardinals are set to undergo a massive culture change this offseason after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury roamed the sidelines for four years but ultimately failed to maximize the roster constructed for him, although a slew of injuries in 2022 played no help for him, either. Now,...
750thegame.com

Jim Harbaugh Finishes Interview With Broncos

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) It has been a wild ride for Michigan coach, Jim Harbaugh, this year. Michigan went 13-0 and made the...
