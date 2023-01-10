Read full article on original website
Look: Ron Rivera Has Confirmed Significant Commanders Firing
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has confirmed the dismissal of now-former offensive coordinator Scott Turner. The team released an official statement from Rivera on Tuesday. "I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with ...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place
The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it. A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke‘s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.
5 takeaways from Ron Rivera & Martin Mayhew's season-ending media session
The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2022 season Sunday with an impressive beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys to finish the year with an 8-8-1 record. On Tuesday, Washington fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after three seasons with the Commanders. But only hours before Washington fired Turner, head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew met with the media to discuss the 2022 season and what lies ahead in what should be a busy offseason.
Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency
Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson is facing an uncertain future in Carolina
Thompson, drafted by the Panthers in 2015, enters the offseason with one more year on his contract. As the most expensive player on the roster, his roster spot isn’t guaranteed.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson: Cowboys' Dan Quinn an 'Amazing Soul,' Touts Payton & Harbaugh
Russell Wilson is touting Dan Quinn as an "amazing soul'' as the Denver Broncos QB offers his thoughts on the team's search for a head coach. "Dan Quinn, I know him personally,'' Wilson said, via the Denver Gazette. "He's an amazing coach ... an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader."
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh interviews with Broncos after statement dispelling NFL interest
The Denver Broncos held a virtual interview Monday with Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This comes a few days after Harbaugh released a statement downplaying NFL murmurs and strengthening his intention to coach the Wolverines in 2023 and beyond. "The sides spoke, I'm told,...
Washington Examiner
Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner after missing playoffs
The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that they fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the team barely missed the playoffs. Turner's offense ranked 20th out of the 32 NFL teams for the 2022 season. It garnered an average of 330.3 yards per game and averaged 18.9 points per game. "I met...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders
Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future. Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints...
WTOP
No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you’ve been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could...
Yardbarker
Report: Cardinals Request to Interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
The Arizona Cardinals are set to undergo a massive culture change this offseason after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury roamed the sidelines for four years but ultimately failed to maximize the roster constructed for him, although a slew of injuries in 2022 played no help for him, either. Now,...
750thegame.com
Jim Harbaugh Finishes Interview With Broncos
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) It has been a wild ride for Michigan coach, Jim Harbaugh, this year. Michigan went 13-0 and made the...
