Penn State hosted a number of recruits on Saturday for a junior day recruiting event, and it has yielded at least one offer to a potential future Nittany Lion from within the state of Pennsylvania. Mylachi Williams, of Drexel Hill, announced on his Twitter account on Saturday that he has received a scholarship offer to play for Penn State. If you want to dig deep into the social media account a bit this far out to see where Penn State sits in Williams’ recruiting eyes, the tweet is pinned on his account despite also receiving offers from West Virginia and James...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO