When Jennifer Coolidge claimed her first Golden Globe at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, she made an impassioned speech she’d initially planned to deliver in September. Coolidge has been in the midst of a dramatic, late-career breakthrough with the hugely popular satire The White Lotus. The first major awards recognition for her work in the HBO series came at the 2022 Primetime Emmys. But as the actress noted at the Globes, after being awarded for the same role, she was given the “hook” by the TV Academy last fall before getting to say what she needed to say. Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The...

2 DAYS AGO