Ruston, LA

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records

Our beloved state of Texas. It is known for many things, longhorns, barbecue, Whataburger, wide open spaces and even some unique world records that still stand today. Some of these world records are very fitting for our state, others you wouldn't necessarily associate with Texas but make sense since they're just fun records. Let's take a look at 11 of the most unique world records still held in Texas including one in East Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Why Does The Public Water Supply In Tyler, Texas Taste So Earthy?

This is currently happening in Tyler, Texas. When you go to the kitchen faucet or refrigerator and put that glass up under the spicket to quench your thirst for calorie-free cold water, it could have a weird 'earthy' taste and odor to it. At first, it could definitely be off-putting and weird leaving you not wanting to quench your thirst.
TYLER, TX
This Ultra-Modern Home In Tyler’s Hollytree Is Nothing But Pure White

Scrolling through the Tyler real estate listings on Zillow, there's an ultra-modern designed home that caught my attention. Now each year during the Tyler Builder's Association's 'Parade Of Homes', my wife and I enjoy visiting and looking at modern homes like this. Not only are they beautiful with clean lines, but they're also usually loaded down with all kinds of futuristic and fun extras!
TYLER, TX
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18

Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
TYLER, TX
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
About 200 Texans Reported Seeing a Fireball in the Sky Wednesday Night

The one thing that I miss the most about living in the rural part of East Texas is the beautiful night sky. You don't have a bunch of house lights or city lights lighting up your surroundings making it hard to see the millions of stars above you. I remember as a kid when a big meteor shower could be seen for a couple of nights, we got a beautiful show sitting on the back steps of my parents house in Lindale. About 200 Texans, including a couple of East Texans, got a quick show Wednesday night (January 11) when a meteor created a nice fireball in the sky.
TEXAS STATE
Hiker Died at Guadalupe Peak Trail in Texas on New Year’s Eve

There are lots of people including myself who enjoy going hiking. It’s a fantastic way to see the beauty around us and get some exercise at the same time. Although, you must be very careful when planning your hikes to make sure you can handle the difficulty of the trail and the weather you might experience while you’re hiking. Unfortunately, there was a hiker that was found dead New Year’s Eve on the highest mountain in Texas, the Guadalupe Peak Trail.
TEXAS STATE
Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park

Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Leaving His Child Near Busy Road

It Might Be A New Year, But The Same Problem Of "Drunk Driving" Continues In East Texas And This Story Could Have Turned Out Much Worst. Despite repeated warnings, folks continue to get behind the wheel after imbibing alcohol and putting theirs and others lives at risk....including your own loved ones. This story involves an absolutely CRAZY scene where a Tyler man was allegedly so gone off the drink that he forgot his CHILD.
TYLER, TX
