A Woman Stole $1K In Raw Beef At Texas Grocery Stores & Was A Serial Fajita Meat Thief

A Texas woman allegedly stole over $1,000 in fajita meat from multiple grocery stores in the state, including one location of the beloved H-E-B store.

The Laredo Police Department arrested Minerva San Juanita Lopez in Laredo, TX, on Sunday, January 8, on three felony arrest warrants for "theft of property" at various meat markets, according to the Laredo Morning Times Online (LMTonline).

Authorities first caught on to Lopez when they were called to a local H-E-B by employees who reported a woman stealing five fajita meat packages that totaled $833.30, according to LMTonline. The outlet adds that the police verified her identity via surveillance footage and then made a Facebook post offering a cash reward for information on the 47-year-old.

However, the recent H-E-B incident wasn't the first time the Texan was seen stealing raw meat from a grocer, per the same source.

Lopez was also reported by an employee at another local mart that the woman got away with $188.57 in fajita as well, the local news source reported.

Fajita is a thinner piece of beef, usually a flank or skirt steak, that many people marinate in delicious spices, cut into thin strips, and grill with different vegetables to enjoy on fresh tortillas.

With over $1K in meat allegedly looted by Lopez, one could only wonder what she was planning to do with all of it.

Perhaps the alleged crime was an attempt to copycat the infamous "fajita bandit" of 2018, who literally $1.2 million in meat over the course of a 9-year-long illegal side hustle.

It seems as though we're reminded again just how serious Texans are about their favorite foods.

