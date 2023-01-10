ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 4

Empowered Woman
5d ago

I get that you're ❤️ may be in right place by giving people a option for not being alone while exiting this 🌎 but homeless people should be taken care of while they're living not exiting... By this stage you really think they're not feeling society has already let them down by not helping them as they were struggling to live their daily lives. 😲 people need to do better for the homeless people before it gets to this point.

Reply
6
Related
Upworthy

Homeless man breaks down after finding out strangers had raised $15,000 for him to get a house

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It has since been updated. Homelessness is a serious problem in America with approximately 17 people experiencing homelessness per every 10,000 people in the general population. As per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the rate of homelessness has been increasing and on any given night, there are an estimated 553,742 without a roof over their heads.
NEW HAVEN, CT
BBC

Inadequate Kingsthorpe View care home placed in special measures

A care home has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures. Kingsthorpe View Care Home in Nottingham was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November but inspectors published their report on Friday. The home provides personal and nursing care for up to 50 people and there were...
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Tri-City Herald

Home care provider owes $3.8 million after cheating 433 workers out of pay, feds say

A home care provider cheated hundreds of workers out of fair compensation for their labor, and now the company must pay $3.8 million, federal officials said. TriMED Healthcare LLC and its owner, Beverly Jordan, “intentionally denied” overtime pay to at least 433 employees over several years, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a Jan. 10 news release.
Upworthy

A homeless man rejecting tea from stranger as he prefers coffee sparks online debate

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 5, 2021. It has since been updated. Never make an assumption on behalf of someone else. Twitter user @MilkyLazarus learned that the hard way after a homeless person refused her offer of tea, and said he preferred coffee. It took her a moment to realize that the homeless man did have the right to refuse what she was offering. She posted about the incident and added that she regretted assuming he'd prefer tea.
Sharee B.

Family of Six Erupts into Homelessness on $80,000 Dollar Annual Salary

A family of six has found themselves mired in homelessness over the past few months after struggling to find a suitable place to rent. The couple, who has four children previously lived in a modest two-bedroom home in the cushy suburb of Warwick. Earning $80,000 dollars annually between the two of them, they enjoyed a lifestyle that afforded them a few luxuries. In addition, they received rental assistance year-round from a federal housing voucher which paid a large portion of their monthly housing expenses.
Upworthy

Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
GEORGIA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis

As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tracey Folly

'Nobody gets a free ride': Foster child forced to get a job to pay for rent, shampoo, and soap

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a teenage girl who was taken away from her biological mother by child protective services (CPS) because the woman had a drug addiction. The girl didn't know who her father was, and she had no other family members who could take her.
Mother Jones

A Missing Foster Child Was Finally Found. Grave Questions About the Child Welfare System Remain.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Friday, a harrowing three-week search for a missing foster child came to a close: A five-year-old boy was flown back to Mt. Vernon, Washington, after he was allegedly kidnapped by his foster mother in late November and taken to Vietnam. The foster mother, Amanda Dinges, had recently learned that the boy, who goes by ND in court documents, would likely move back in with his mother in the weeks to come.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
KOLR10 News

New law regarding homelessness receives push back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – House Bill 545 went into effect at the beginning of 2023 and there’s already some pushback from lawmakers and organizations. Representative Crystal Quade filed to repeal the bill on Jan. 3. The bill which is now law makes it a crime for homeless people to sleep or camp on state-owned property. “It’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy