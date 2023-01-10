Houston ISD trustees and administrators who'd hoped to avoid a Texas Education Agency takeover of the district got some sad Friday afternoon news today. While far from a final determination, when the Texas Supreme Court voted to lift the temporary injunction that kept the TEA Commissioner from pursuing his plan to oust the HISD board and replace it with one of his own liking — instead sending the issue back to the trial court — Friday's action obviously ratchets up the tension.

