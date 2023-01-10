Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court gives state ability to take over Houston ISD school board
A potential state takeover of the Houston ISD board of trustees is back in play after the Texas Supreme Court vacated an injunction, sending the case back to the trial court. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) A potential state takeover of the Houston ISD board of trustees is back in play after...
Groundbreaking for Humble Fire Station No. 2 set for Jan. 18
Humble City Council members honored former state Rep. Dan Huberty, who represented District 127, at their Jan. 12 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Humble City Council announced a Jan. 18 groundbreaking for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2 at its Jan. 12 meeting. Humble Mayor Pro...
fox26houston.com
Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
2 men dead from apparent murder-suicide at NW Harris Co. commercial center parking lot, deputies say
Sherrif Ed Gonzalez tweeted two Hispanic men were found dead at a commercial center parking lot off FM 1960.
Houston Chronicle
Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15
The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
Magnolia resident fires off new shooting supply website, online storefront
Local Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. (Courtesy TX Shooting Supply) Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. King said after working in the firearms industry for over 10 years he decided to create the e-commerce store. "I wanted...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project
The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
Houston Press
Texas Supreme Rules Against HISD, Removes Temporary Injunction to Block State Takeover
Houston ISD trustees and administrators who'd hoped to avoid a Texas Education Agency takeover of the district got some sad Friday afternoon news today. While far from a final determination, when the Texas Supreme Court voted to lift the temporary injunction that kept the TEA Commissioner from pursuing his plan to oust the HISD board and replace it with one of his own liking — instead sending the issue back to the trial court — Friday's action obviously ratchets up the tension.
fox26houston.com
Shannon Herklotz, Asst. Chief for Detentions Command at Harris Co. Jail stepping down
HOUSTON - A top official within the Harris County Jail, Shannon Herklotz, will be stepping down in late January. Chief of Detentions Shannon Herklotz resigning effective January 20, 2023 (Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office Website) The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 26 Herklotz, Assistant Chief for...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
Sheriff: Man killed when shotgun fired during cleaning near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired his shotgun while he was in the process of cleaning it, fatally shooting another man near Humble Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff...
KSAT 12
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘Relieved and suspicious’ — parents of profoundly disabled students react to Houston ISD’s reversal on relocation plan
After two months of contentious meetings, critical news stories and uncertainty, the Houston Independent School District announced yesterday that students with profound disabilities would remain at a specialized school, T.H. Rogers. The program is widely liked by parents, who say their kids make huge progress in the face of often-dire...
Top leader resigns at Harris County jail amid overcrowding, deaths
The top leader at the Harris County jail is resigning as the jail struggles with a high inmate population and faces two notices of non-compliance from the state.
Harris County commissioners approve climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners approved a climate action plan and a worker safety policy during their Jan. 10 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved adopting a worker safety policy for contractors at construction sites, but voted along party lines to approve a climate action plan at their Jan. 10 meeting.
Conroe City Council appoints Gary Scott as new city administrator
Gary Scott was appointed as the new city administrator on Jan. 12. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council voted to appoint Gary Scott as the new city administrator during a Jan. 12 council meeting. According to a release, the council unanimously voted to appoint Scott to the role. Previously, Scott...
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
North Harris County Regional Water Authority reduces water rates for first time in 22 years
The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The North Harris County Regional Water Authority approved a reduction of water rates during a Jan. 9 regular board meeting for the first time in the water authority's history.
Magnolia to work with Magnolia East 149 to build additional water well amid temporary development moratorium
During its Jan. 10 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a motion to instruct staff to go forward with a proposed public improvement/development agreement with Magnolia East 149 LLC for an additional water well. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Jan. 10 meeting, Magnolia City Council unanimously approved a motion to...
City of Friendswood to make upgrades to its water system
Friendswood will invest nearly $1.2 million for upgrades to its water system. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood will address needed improvements to the city’s water system with two projects. City Council authorized an agreement with Garver, LLC, for engineering and technical services for the design, bidding and construction of two...
