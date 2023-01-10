ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

fox26houston.com

Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
CYPRESS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15

The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project

The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Texas Supreme Rules Against HISD, Removes Temporary Injunction to Block State Takeover

Houston ISD trustees and administrators who'd hoped to avoid a Texas Education Agency takeover of the district got some sad Friday afternoon news today. While far from a final determination, when the Texas Supreme Court voted to lift the temporary injunction that kept the TEA Commissioner from pursuing his plan to oust the HISD board and replace it with one of his own liking — instead sending the issue back to the trial court — Friday's action obviously ratchets up the tension.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

‘Relieved and suspicious’ — parents of profoundly disabled students react to Houston ISD’s reversal on relocation plan

After two months of contentious meetings, critical news stories and uncertainty, the Houston Independent School District announced yesterday that students with profound disabilities would remain at a specialized school, T.H. Rogers. The program is widely liked by parents, who say their kids make huge progress in the face of often-dire...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia to work with Magnolia East 149 to build additional water well amid temporary development moratorium

During its Jan. 10 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a motion to instruct staff to go forward with a proposed public improvement/development agreement with Magnolia East 149 LLC for an additional water well. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Jan. 10 meeting, Magnolia City Council unanimously approved a motion to...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

