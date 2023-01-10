Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
thecomeback.com
Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
Breaking: Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. Announces NFL Decision
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. released his NFL Draft decision on Tuesday. As expected, Johnson is turning pro. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound prospect made the announcement and thanked Ohio State in a heartfelt post on Twitter. A five-star recruit in the class of 2020, Johnson appeared in ...
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Country’s No. 1 DE happy to land offer from the Buckeyes, plans to return to Ohio State
The country’s No. 1 DE, 5-star Elijah Rushing happy to land offer from the Buckeyes and plans to return to Ohio State.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offensive Lineman's Announcement
A number of Ohio State's biggest stars are heading to the NFL. But will senior offensive lineman Matt Jones be among them? Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Jones made his decision: He is returning to Ohio State for one more year. "Run it back then," Jones wrote before adding a more detailed message ...
Ohio State football offensive lineman Matt Jones to return for final season of eligibility
Matt Jones is returning to Ohio State for his final season of eligibility, bolstering the interior of the Buckeyes’ offensive line. “Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close here,” he wrote in a graphic shared on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Jones, who started this...
Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. could be exactly what Patriots want in 2023 NFL Draft
The Patriots need an infusion of talent at offensive tackle, and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. could be exactly the kind of player they’re looking for in the NFL Draft.
Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg returning for fifth season
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is returning to Ohio State for a fifth season, an announcement that marks a significant boost for the Buckeyes’ defense. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final season at Ohio State," Eichenberg wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday. "Back to work. Go Bucks."
Who Ohio State football offered within the last 24 hours
The Ohio State football recruiting machine has been burning a bit more gas over the last 24 hours. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff have been extremely busy, as they have sent out a plethora of offers across the country. The focus was mainly on the defensive...
NFL Draft Analyst's Comment On Justin Fields Goes Viral
The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, two years after they traded up to take quarterback Justin Fields in the first round. Fields showed plenty of potential this season, and if the Bears are sold on him as their franchise QB, they can potentially auction off the top pick for a ...
dayton247now.com
Bengals players Burrow, Hubbard part of group of athletes reportedly buying farmland
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Sam Hubbard are reportedly part of a group of professional athletes buying farmland in Iowa to lease back to farmers. According to FrontOfficeSports.com the group is purchasing a 104-acre, corn- and soy-focused farm in northern Iowa that was arranged by...
Texas and Ohio State have impressed 2025 4-star RB Alvin Henderson
2025 four-star running back Alvin Henderson spoke with On3 about his interest in Texas and Ohio State. He is the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.
Ohio State signee Devin Royal continuing to grow as senior at Pick Central
Ohio State men’s basketball signee Devin Royal has picked up right where he left off last season, when he helped lead Pickerington Central to the Division I state championship. The 6-7, 210-pound Royal verbaled to Ohio State on Aug. 3, picking the Buckeyes over Iowa State, Michigan State, Penn...
