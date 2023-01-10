ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. Announces NFL Decision

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. released his NFL Draft decision on Tuesday. As expected, Johnson is turning pro. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound prospect made the announcement and thanked Ohio State in a heartfelt post on Twitter. A five-star recruit in the class of 2020, Johnson appeared in ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal

The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Draft Analyst's Comment On Justin Fields Goes Viral

The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, two years after they traded up to take quarterback Justin Fields in the first round. Fields showed plenty of potential this season, and if the Bears are sold on him as their franchise QB, they can potentially auction off the top pick for a ...
CHICAGO, IL

