Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins

Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Mets’ final Carlos Correa contract offer before Twins deal, revealed

The New York Mets and Carlos Correa were deep into contract negotiations after the prized shortstop’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through. Amid reports that the Mets and Correa were hoping to come to an agreement of their own, it ended up being the Minnesota Twins who cut the line and signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets’ final offer to Correa has now been revealed, via a rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, who indicates Cohen and Co. put forth a six-year, $157M deal that would’ve been worth $315 million over the course of 12 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Francisco Examiner

Report: Carlos Correa returning to Twins after Mets, Giants deals fizzle

The third time looks to be the charm for Carlos Correa — pending a physical. The saga, which has featured more twists than a Benoit Blanc mystery, took one more stunning turn on Tuesday, when the superstar free-agent shortstop and #ForeverGiant reportedly agreed to terms on a new blockbuster deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, after his contract with the Mets collapsed because of medical concerns. As first reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

