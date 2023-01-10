ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Atmore Advance

Thomas Hayles

Thomas Hayles, 85, of Atmore, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 in Atmore. He was born on June 29, 1937 in Eliska to Wesley and Arlie Shipp Hayles. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Chris Hayles; and his siblings, Marvin Hayles, Ollie Mae Stafford, Helen Colbert, Eubie Hayles, Letha Freeman and Lula Mae Colbert.
ATMORE, AL
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City leaders, residents gather as new park opens in the city of Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley celebrated the opening of a new park Wednesday afternoon. The new park which features an amphitheater will accommodate about 100 people. It’s a unique park focused solely on music and the city hopes children of all ages will enjoy it. “We’ve...
FOLEY, AL
holmescounty.news

Gardner to stand trial in January

A Marianna man is scheduled to stand trial in Holmes County on charges of homicide, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into a vehicle and discharging a firearm in public. Latorish Antonio Gardner, 48, shot and killed Derek Todd Thompson, 35, and shot and critically wounded 29-year-old Mariah Maps...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson dies

UPDATED Jan. 11, 2023: Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the following statement on Twitter regarding the passing of Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson:. The Mobile County Commission released the following statement:. The Mobile County Commission expresses deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Judge James Patterson of...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Monroeville Mardi Gras: 2023 Parade Schedule

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Monroeville. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Monroeville roll well ahead of the holiday. The 8th Annual Mardi Gras Parade will take […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Hank Williams Jr. coming to The Wharf in 2023

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the biggest names in country music will hit the stage at The Wharf Amphitheater in 2023. The Wharf announced Hank Williams Jr. will be performing on Saturday, May 13. Old Crow Medicine Show will be the special guest at the concert. Other big names in country music that […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Martelli Enterprises employees allegedly steal $100,000, sell items: Escambia County Sheriff deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A subcontractor and a former employee of an international quilting company in Pensacola were charged with fraud after allegedly charging the company credit card $100,000, stealing products and selling them elsewhere, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. James Chad Lambeth, 48, was charged with stolen property, illegal use of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Safety concerns surrounding free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The free Senior bowl concert featuring Nelly was moved from Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park. Officials explained that Mardi Gras Park is not as enclosed compared to Cathedral Square, noting that there's a lot more room considering the amount of people that Nelly will draw in. However, one Mobile City Councilmember has some reservations.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
MOBILE, AL

