A building collapsed and some 300 tons of sulfur was lost as a result of a fire at Tiger-Sul on Jan. 6, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said several other agencies, including Poarch, Nokomis, Escambia County, Fla. and Medstar responded to the fire. First responders spent some six hours on scene.

ATMORE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO