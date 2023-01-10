Read full article on original website
Atmore Advance
Thomas Hayles
Thomas Hayles, 85, of Atmore, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 in Atmore. He was born on June 29, 1937 in Eliska to Wesley and Arlie Shipp Hayles. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Chris Hayles; and his siblings, Marvin Hayles, Ollie Mae Stafford, Helen Colbert, Eubie Hayles, Letha Freeman and Lula Mae Colbert.
Atmore Advance
Harvey E. Hill
Harvey Eugene Hill, 74, of Atmore, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023 in Pensacola, Fla. He was born on June 1, 1948 in Little River to Joseph Columbus Hill Sr. and Tlithia Edna Dannelly Hill. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, James “Bo” Hill, Joseph...
Atmore Advance
Bullard retires from the Army
U.S. Army Spc. Ronald Bullard is retiring after 20 years of service in the military. Bullard is a 1986 graduate of Escambia County High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball for the Blue Devils. After graduation, Bullard attended Jefferson Davis Community College, went to Faulkner University in Montgomery...
Atmore Advance
Fire claims Tiger-Sul building
A building collapsed and some 300 tons of sulfur was lost as a result of a fire at Tiger-Sul on Jan. 6, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said several other agencies, including Poarch, Nokomis, Escambia County, Fla. and Medstar responded to the fire. First responders spent some six hours on scene.
Atmore Advance
Main Street Atmore accepting applications for facade grants
Main Street Atmore is accepting applications for its Façade Incentive Program. The program is funded through various fundraising events, memberships, grants, sponsorship investments provided by the city of Atmore, Poarch Creek Indians, First National Bank and Trust, Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union, United Bank, David’s Catfish and Pepsi Bottling Co. of Atmore.
Atmore Advance
Severe weather potential slated for Thursday
Forecasters announced today that the risk for Escambia County, Ala. for severe weather has lowered some. EMA Director David Adams said the county went from a slight risk to a marginal risk. “The potential still exists for strong to severe storms and a tornado is possible,” Adams said. According...
