Legal sales of recreational marijuana start in Connecticut

Legal recreational marijuana sales began in Connecticut Tuesday.

Fine Fettle in Stamford commemorated the state milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The dispensary is among seven across the state now selling adult-use cannabis.

Although clients must place orders online and pick up their products by appointment, there was still a small line outside ahead of the dispensary opening at 10 a.m. Dave from Fairfield was first in line.

"I've just been waiting for the stores to open. I had to go to Massachusetts, and now it's just a few minutes away from my house."

Others traveled from Westchester County in New York.

In Connecticut, tax on the retail sale of cannabis totals around 20%.

The Marijuana Policy Project estimates $1.1 billion in state revenue within the first seven years of legalization.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded $251,276 in adult-use cannabis sales.

“We have had no reported issues at any of our retailers, and we are proud of the successful launch of the regulated adult-use market,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “We continue to remind consumers to be patient as they make their initial purchases, and to use these products responsibly, including taking into consideration the delayed onset of effects some of these products can have.”

But with the legal sale of marijuana in the state, the Connecticut Highway Safety Office is getting the word out that just because recreational marijuana sales are now legal doesn't meaning driving high is.

PSAs on billboards and social media are warning about the consequences of driving high.

Josh Morgan of the Connecticut Highway Safety Office spoke to News 12.

"Outside of a monetary fine, outside of a ticket, outside of jail time, the real consequence is life or death. They are putting themselves, other people at risk. They can crash and kill themselves, kill somebody else," Morgan says.

Two more stores, The Botanist in Danbury and Still River Wellness in Torrington, are already licensed but plan to launch retail sales at a later date.

Those purchasing marijuana are asked to bring a government-issued ID proving they are at least 21 years old.

To avoid long lines, most dispensaries require customers to order products online and book an appointment to pick them up. Stores can only accept cash or debit cards due to federal prohibition laws.

To preserve supply, the state is initially limiting how much customers can purchase. The limit is a quarter-ounce of cannabis per transaction.

The quarter-ounce limit is "per transaction." Since the state isn't tracking purchases, if you're willing to drive all over Connecticut, you could buy up to 9 ounces of marijuana in one day. Individual dispensaries can only sell each person 1 ounce of cannabis per day.

All nine retail dispensaries also sell medical marijuana, and each must have a separate line for patients. DCP urged medical patients to stock up before today's retail launch.

Medical patients can also grow up to three mature marijuana plants on their own. All other adults age 21 and over can do so starting on July 1.

