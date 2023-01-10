Read full article on original website
Boehringer Ingelheim, 3T Biosciences Join Forces to Develop Next-Generation Cancer Immunotherapies
It is intended to identify the most prevalent and immunogenic targets in solid tumors by uniquely combining high-diversity target libraries with active machine learning. Boehringer Ingelheim and 3T Biosciences announced on Jan. 13, 2023 that they have entered into a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to discover and develop next-generation cancer therapies to address high unmet patient needs.
