Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO