Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
pharmtech.com
Boehringer Ingelheim, 3T Biosciences Join Forces to Develop Next-Generation Cancer Immunotherapies
It is intended to identify the most prevalent and immunogenic targets in solid tumors by uniquely combining high-diversity target libraries with active machine learning. Boehringer Ingelheim and 3T Biosciences announced on Jan. 13, 2023 that they have entered into a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to discover and develop next-generation cancer therapies to address high unmet patient needs.
Comments / 0