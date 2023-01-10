Read full article on original website
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
University of Connecticut
No. 4 Huskies to Host Georgetown Sunday
STORRS, Conn. – The fourth-ranked UConn women's basketball team (14-2, 7-0 BIG EAST) returns to the XL Center to host Georgetown (8-8, 1-6) on Sunday at 4 p.m. The game will air on SNY and the UConn Sports Network (97-9 ESPN). Sunday is Superhero Day – youth superhero capes...
University of Connecticut
UConn Falls To Northeastern in First Game At Toscano Family Ice Forum
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn Huskies fell to Northeastern Huskies Saturday evening in the opening game at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. Chase Bradley, Roman Kinal and Samu Salminen were the goal scorers for UConn, while Northeastern scored three goals in the third period to come away victorious. UConn got...
University of Connecticut
No. 6 Huskies Face St. John's At XL Center
HARTFORD – Beginning Sunday, the UConn men's basketball team is looking at a busy schedule of four games in an 11-day span, beginning with longtime BIG EAST Conference rival St. John's at the XL Center in Hartford, Sunday at noon (FS1). The congested slate continues with league contests at...
UConn's Geno Auriemma feeling better after 4-game absence
UConn coach Geno Auriemma returned to the sideline for Wednesday's win over St. John's following a four-game absence and said Saturday he feels "better than I felt in the last month."
theuconnblog.com
UConn football secures two additions to the 2023 squad through transfer portal
UConn football continues to strengthen its roster through the transfer portal, securing the commitment of two experienced FCS players: defensive back Noah Plack from Delaware and quarterback Joseph Fagnano from Maine. Plack and Fagnano are the third and fourth transfer portal signees to join the Huskies since the transfer portal...
University of Connecticut
Know Before You Go - Toscano Family Ice Forum Gameday Guide
STORRS, Conn. - The University of Connecticut will officially open the Toscano Family Ice Forum this weekend with Thursday night's ribbon cutting ceremony will kick-off a weekend of Hockey East action and the first games to be played at the new state-of-the-art, on-campus rink. The UConn women will host Merrimack...
wiltonbulletin.com
Former UConn women's basketball star Maya Moore and husband Jonathan Irons releasing memoir next week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn women's basketball legend Maya Moore and husband Jonathan Irons will release of their new book "Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts" next week. Moore and Irons plugged the release on a Twitter post...
University of Connecticut
Toscano Family Ice Forum Open with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
STORRS, Conn. - The final step in the construction of the new UConn Hockey Arena took place on Thursday evening as UConn Hockey cut the ribbon and officially opened the new Toscano Family Ice Forum. UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict was joined by Governor Ned Lamont, University President Radenka...
Big prizes still won in Connecticut despite out-of-state jackpot Mega Millions win
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While no one in Connecticut won the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday's drawing, some local players still won big. Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut matched four balls and the Mega ball, which garners a $10,000 prize. One ticket included the Megaplier, so that ticket wins $20,000.
Thank Goodness All 6 New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
News 12
Connecticut lottery player among three people across the US to win $3M Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday's drawing
A Connecticut lottery player is $3 million richer after matching winning numbers sold on a Mega Millions ticket in Granbury. The player is just one of three people in the country who won $3 million. A ticketholder in New York and Florida also won the same prize. Lottery officials say...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean
Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
connecticutexplorer.com
The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023
If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.
Eyewitness News
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission
Eyewitness News
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
